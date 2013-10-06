Spanish judge says men drive better

A SPANISH judge has risked the ire of women everywhere after ruling that a driving school was within its rights to charge females more because it was proved that “men were better drivers”.

Judge Javier Albar was asked to decide whether a driving school in Zaragoza was acting discriminatively for offering men a cheaper deal on a course of lessons than women.

The offer, made in November 2011, advertised a deal whereby for à665 (about R9,000) male students aged between 18 and 22 could get as many classes as necessary to pass their test. The price for women of the same age was à850 based on the argument that, on average, they needed five lessons more than men.

After a flurry of complaints, the Gasque driving school was fined à4,000 for sexual discrimination and told to drop the disparate offers. But it appealed and presented research to back up its claims that women needed more lessons than men to achieve the same standard of driving.

The judge agreed, overturned the fine and ruled that a different price for courses offered to male and female students was not discriminatory. In his ruling, he cited official data from Spain’s Directorate of Traffic that proved “every single year, men displayed greater dexterity and better open-road skills” than women in their driving tests.

Spain’s Women’s Institute said it would petition for the matter to be taken to the Constitutional Court.

© The Daily Telegraph, London

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times