Ryanair on course to miss annual profit target

LONDON — Europe’s biggest discount airline Ryanair Holdings said on Wednesday it may miss its profit target this year after a heat wave prompted people to holiday at home, and increased competition depressed ticket prices.

Net income through March is likely to be at the low end of a €570m to €600m range, Ryanair said on Wednesday. If yields, a measure of fares, continue to weaken, profit may be "slightly below" that target, the carrier said, sending its stock down as much as 15%.

"This looks a genuinely negative update, with the group seeing some higher capacity and competitive pricing on key routes," said an analyst at Investec Securities, James Hollins. The revision suggests analyst consensus figures for full-year profit may be 10%-12% too high.

The muted outlook marks a rare miss for Dublin-based Ryanair and comes a month after it issued full-year guidance, which Mr Hollins had said was "overly cautious".

CEO Michael O’Leary said he would respond "aggressively" by slashing prices and grounding as many as 80 aircraft during the winter season, to take capacity out of the market.

Ryanair declined as much as €1.01 to €5.77 in Dublin, the most since October 16 2009, and was trading 13% lower at €5.91 in early afternoon trade in Dublin on Wednesday.

The stock has gained 25% this year, trailing easyJet, Europe’s second-biggest discount carrier, which has advanced 57%.

EasyJet traded 6.3% lower at £12.00 in London, while International Consolidated Airlines, the owner of British Airways, Iberia and discount carrier Vueling, was down 3.1% at £285.60. Lufthansa fell as much as 5.8% in Frankfurt, while Air France-KLM lost 3.7%.

Ryanair may be facing greater price competition from Iberia, Norwegian Air Shuttle in Scandinavia, and Irish rival Aer Lingus, said Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Donal O’Neill in a note.

Ryanair and easyJet are looking to expand their networks as the former flag carriers undertake the latest revamps of their short-haul units.

Bloomberg