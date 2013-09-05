European Union in bid to tighten money-market fund rules

BRUSSELS — Banks and asset managers running money-market funds may be forced by the European Union (EU) to raise capital buffers and hoard easy-to-sell assets as part of a drive to tame the $4.7-trillion global industry.

EU financial services chief Michel Barnier said such buffers would have dealt with most difficulties suffered by fixed share-price funds in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as he rejected a push from regulators for an all-out ban.

Money-market funds "are not always stable and in a period of tension they can threaten the financial system, including the banks," Mr Barnier said in Brussels on Wednesday.

He said "a formal and brutal ban" of fixed share-price funds sought by some regulators was unnecessary and would hamper investors.

Regulators have sought tighter restrictions on money-market funds since the September 2008 collapse of the $62.5bn Reserve Primary Fund. Its failure, caused by losses on debt issued by Lehman Brothers Holdings, triggered a wider run on the industry that helped freeze global credit markets.

Mr Barnier set out plans to toughen regulation of the funds as part of a broader push to rein in a shadow-banking system that he said could pose a threat to stability if left unchecked.

Money funds act as intermediaries between shareholders seeking liquid investments and borrowers seeking short-term funding. They typically invest in money-market instruments such as commercial paper and government debt.

The EU plans include requiring funds that maintain a fixed share price to build up a cash buffer equivalent to 3% of their assets. Funds that are already in place before the rules become law would have three years to fully meet the requirement.

The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), a group bringing together central bankers and other regulators from the EU’s 28 nations, has advised that fixed share-price funds be banned due to a susceptibility to runs and interconnectedness with other parts of the financial system. ESRB recommendations are not orders that must be accepted without questioning, Mr Barnier said. "I’m not declaring war on these funds. I want them to be well supervised and well capitalised," he said.

The European Fund and Asset Management Association, a group representing the investment management activities of banks including HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase, has warned that setting capital requirements for money funds risks destabilising their business model and confusing investors, who may simply look elsewhere.

Under the draft EU plans, funds with either fixed or floating share prices would face limits on the timespan of their investments, and minimum rules on diversifying their portfolios. Funds would be forced to hold at least 10% of their assets in instruments that mature within a day, and 20% in securities that mature within a week.

Other parts of the draft EU rule book would further limit the assets that funds can invest in, and ban them from activities including short selling and securities financing transactions. They would also be banned from paying ratings companies to assess their creditworthiness. The EU money market fund industry is concentrated in France, Ireland and Luxembourg. Funds domiciled in these three countries account for more than 95% of the EU money fund market, according to European Commission data.

Such funds hold more than a fifth of short-term debt securities issued by governments and corporates in the bloc and more than a third of short-term bank debt. The EU industry has about €1-trillion ($1.3-trillion) of assets under management.

Funds with a fixed share price have come in for particular attention from regulators, as they give "an impression of safety even though money funds are subject to credit, interest rate and liquidity risk", the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (Iosco) said last year. The failure of one fund to honour this commitment can put pressure on others, and trigger runs, it said. The disorderly failure of a money-market fund could "cause broader consequences, such as contagion to the real economy and bail-out risks for their sponsor and, ultimately, public authorities", the commission said on Wednesday. "These problems can have repercussions across the EU, since both investments in money-market funds and investments by money-market funds are largely performed across borders," it said.

The International Monetary Fund and global regulators at the Financial Stability Board have urged national governments to press ahead with regulating money-market funds, identified as part of the global shadow-banking system. Iosco published a set of recommendations to regulators last year.

Mr Barnier also unveiled plans for cracking down on shadow banking. The EU is weighing measures such as tightening rules on relending or reinvestment of collateral provided on securities financing transactions, and extending which kinds of firms are covered by minimum capital rules.

Bloomberg