Vodafone deal avoids most taxes

LONDON — Vodafone Group’s $130bn payout from exiting its Verizon Wireless venture is largely passing the tax man by.

The company will pay $5bn in US taxes on the transaction, according to the terms of Monday’s agreement to sell its 45% holding in the carrier to majority owner Verizon Communications. Because Vodafone is divesting the stake through its Dutch unit, it will not pay a penny in the UK. The deal will result in a US tax bill of about $5bn under local tax rules, Vodafone said.

MPs have grilled Google and Amazon.com executives on their taxes, and Starbucks agreed in December to pay a voluntary tax to head off a boycott threat.

Vodafone structured the deal through its holding company in the Netherlands, where it benefited from an exemption rule leaving it with no taxes due there, either.

The lack of British tax was "pretty concerning", Margaret Hodge, chairwoman of the House of Commons public accounts committee, said as she asked tax officials to review the transaction. Vodafone "has a duty not to aggressively avoid tax", she said.

The split between cash and shares will give Vodafone investors $23.9bn in cash and $60.2bn in Verizon stock, a payout structure that allows Vodafone to walk away with no stake in Verizon. The company will be left with about $30bn that it has earmarked for investments and cutting debt.

"Since our initial investment 13 years ago, Verizon Wireless service revenue has quadrupled," CEO Vittorio Colao said on Monday.

"We have realised an attractive value for our stake in Verizon Wireless, allowing us to make an attractive return of value to shareholders."

Vodafone investors who chose to sell the Verizon shares they would receive might face taxes themselves on the capital gains, chief financial officer Andy Halford said.

Vodafone shares fell 1.6% to 209.90p in London on Tuesday. Verizon lost 3.2% to $45.86.

"This is not an example of clever engineering, it is pretty straight-forward," said Ian Roxan, director of the tax programme at the London School of Economics. "It’s effectively dramatic and you can question whether it’s desirable that companies should be able to effectively defer paying tax on large capital gains like this."

Bloomberg