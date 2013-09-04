NEWS ANALYSIS: Microsoft, Nokia try again — with each other

MICROSOFT’s purchase of Nokia Oyj’s handset business and rights to license Nokia’s patents for €5.44bn casts together the lot of two technology companies trying to stay relevant against more fleet-footed rivals. The deal sent Nokia shares up as much as 38%.

The devices and services unit, which accounted for half of Nokia’s 2012 revenue, along with 32,000 employees, will transfer to Microsoft, the companies said on Tuesday. Nokia CEO Stephen Elop will return to Microsoft after a three-year stint running the Finnish manufacturer. The move stoked speculation that he may be a potential successor to CEO Steve Ballmer, who said last month he would retire within 12 months.

Nokia shares rose as much as 38% in Helsinki on Tuesday as the sale removes a drag from losses in the handset maker and turns the company into a network-equipment supplier.

For Microsoft, the purchase marks its biggest foray into hardware as sliding personal-computer sales threaten demand for the Windows operating system that made it the largest software maker.

"The question is whether combining two weak companies will get you a strong new competitor: it’s doubtful," said Paul Budde, a telecommunications consultant in Sydney. "Both Nokia and Microsoft really missed the boat in terms of smartphones, and it is extremely difficult to claw your way back from that."

Nokia, based in Espoo, Finland, racked up losses of more than €5bn over nine quarters as Mr Elop’s comeback efforts failed to eat into the dominance of Apple and Google’s Android platform in the smartphone market. The stock has slumped more than 80% in the five years to the Monday close. The shares rose 38% to €4.09 in Helsinki, valuing Nokia at €15.4bn. That compares with a $278bn market capitalisation for Microsoft.

As part of the agreement, Microsoft will pay €3.79bn for Nokia’s devices division and €1.65bn for patents, according to a statement from the companies. The all-cash transaction, subject to Nokia investors’ approval, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Nokia said it will book a gain of €3.2bn, with the sale "significantly" accretive to earnings. It also said it aims to return its debt, which is ranked junk by all three major rating companies, to an investment grade.

Chairman Risto Siilasmaa, who will become Nokia’s interim CEO, said the company may return excess capital to shareholders.

"It’s a big transformation, but that’s what you’ve got to do in the tech business to move forward," Mr Ballmer said.

The takeover is the largest for a wireless device maker after Google’s purchase of Motorola’s handset unit last year, according to data. For Microsoft, the deal, including the payment to license Nokia’s patents, is its second-biggest behind the $8.5bn purchase of internet telephone company Skype in 2011.

Microsoft agreed to pay about 0.35 times annual revenue, compared with the median of about 1.4 times for 60 wireless equipment-maker deals tracked by Bloomberg. That also compares with the 0.77 times revenue Google paid for Motorola Mobility, the data show. Google paid about 1.3 times annual operating income for the handset maker, while Nokia’s device and services business reported an operating loss last year.

With the latest sale, the original pioneers in the mobile phone industry — Motorola, Nokia and Ericsson — have all ceased to be independent handset manufacturers or given up on the business. BlackBerry said last month it was considering putting itself up for sale.

Meanwhile, Microsoft becomes the last leading developer of smartphone operating systems to get into manufacturing. Apple makes its own handsets, which use its iOS operating system. Google’s acquisition of Motorola Mobility gave it its own line-up of phones.

Microsoft’s other recent significant move into hardware — the Surface tablet — has trailed expectations and the company wrote down inventory last quarter.

To break even on an operating basis, Microsoft will need Nokia to sell about 50-million smartphones a year, it said in a presentation. Nokia has a run-rate of about 30-million units. In the second quarter, Nokia sold 7.4-million smartphones under the Lumia line.

Microsoft acquired the Lumia brand to use with smartphones, while it will license the Nokia brand to use with low-end phones for 10 years, Mr Elop said on Tuesday. Microsoft will later decide what to call its future smartphones.

Microsoft will face a balancing act owning Nokia and keeping its other hardware partners, including HTC and Samsung Electronics, committed to its Windows Phone. Aiming to reassure other phone makers that Microsoft will still support them, Mr Ballmer said the company was "100%" committed to helping its manufacturing partners.

He declined to say whether Mr Elop would become CEO, or had been a candidate to succeed him.

Mr Ballmer called Nokia chairman Mr Siilasmaa shortly after the new year to initiate discussions on an acquisition and the two met in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, according to Microsoft. Talks heated up in recent months and a deal was lined up before Mr Ballmer announced his retirement last month, the company said.

Microsoft and Nokia have had a close relationship through Mr Elop, who had run Microsoft’s Office unit. He left the software maker in September 2010 to take the top job at Nokia.

At the time, Mr Elop likened Nokia’s position to a man standing on a burning oil platform on the verge of being engulfed in flames, facing the option of staying aboard or jumping into the ocean to survive.

In February 2011, Mr Elop struck a deal with Mr Ballmer to switch Nokia’s smartphones from its own Symbian operating system to Windows Phone. In exchange, Microsoft ponied up more than $1bn to pay for Nokia marketing and developing products on Windows.

Nokia had the largest share of the mobile phone handset market until it was overtaken by Samsung last year, according to data.

Still, Nokia remains a top seller of traditional cellphones — models that are more popular in developing markets. In total shipments, the company ranks second to Samsung among device makers. Samsung accounted for 26% of shipments last quarter, while Nokia had 14%. Apple came in third with 7.2%.

After the sale to Microsoft, Nokia’s biggest business will be network equipment, which it recently fully took over from Siemens and renamed Nokia Solutions and Networks. The unit competes with Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent as well as China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corporation.

Ericsson jumped 3.8% to 81.60 krona (R127) in Stockholm on Tuesday. Alcatel-Lucent, which under new CEO Michel Combes is streamlining its business, added 9.2% to €2.20 in Paris trading on Tuesday.

Nokia said it will also keep its mapping and location services unit, called Here, and its technology development and licensing division.

"Nokia has a highly evolved device design and manufacturing process which will benefit Microsoft greatly," said Al Hilwa, an analyst at research firm IDC. "This is simply the fastest path in front of Microsoft to achieve something like Apple’s vision on devices."

Bloomberg