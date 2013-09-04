Central bank moves ease pressure on emerging-market currencies

LONDON — Central bank action lifted some emerging-market currencies off lows on Wednesday but higher US yields and the likelihood of military action against Syria kept the sector under pressure.

Emerging stock markets were flat after Tuesday’s US manufacturing data supported the view that the Federal Reserve would start rolling back stimulus at its mid-September policy meeting.

That has boosted US 10-year yields by almost 10 basis points since the start of the week and — as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stressed in a paper for this week’s Group of 20 summit — holds substantial risks for developing economies that have profited from the flood of dollars over the past year.

Limited US strikes to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians are also looking likely. A resulting spike in the oil price would be an added headwind for energy importers such as Turkey and India.

"We are going to deal with geopolitical risk in the oil price in the next few quarters — disruption in Iraq, Libya, the story in Egypt," said Luis Costa, head of central-eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa foreign exchange and debt strategy at US bank Citi.

"It’s great news for the few oil exporters like Russia and Nigeria, not fantastic news for the big energy importers, which are also experiencing some depreciation pressures."

The Indian rupee staged a rebound, however, rising 0.7% after suspected heavy dollar selling by the central bank. That prevented it from hitting a new record low after data showed India’s services sector shrank in August to a four-year low.

Dealers cited heavy intervention via state-run banks just before new central bank governor Raghuram Rajan, a former IMF chief economist, takes office.

Indonesia’s central bank was also spotted providing dollar liquidity to selected lenders, keeping the currency’s losses to about 0.4%, while the Turkish lira rose 0.13% as the central bank said it could provide dollars out of its gross hard currency reserves if required.

The rouble gained 0.2% after Russia’s central bank head on Tuesday sent a warning about future inflation that cooled some expectations of a cut in interest rates next week.

Dark outlook

Derivatives markets point to more currency weakness ahead.

Rupee six-month forward priced the currency at 70.8/$, versus the spot price of 67.2/$. Rupiah six-month forwards weakened almost 1% to 12,330/$, versus the spot rate of 11,100/$.

On the Turkish lira, one-month risk reversals show increased demands for dollar calls, or bets the greenback will rise. Analysts say that is unsurprising, given that interest rates look unlikely to rise.

"They seem very, very reluctant to raise rates, even in a situation with the lira going through 2.4, 2.5 against the basket," Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash said. "So the mix now is basically fixed or anchored policy rates, and willingness to live with a weaker currency."

The rand got some respite, firming 0.3% to the dollar after gold miners offered to moderate wage demands to limit the duration of a strike that is estimated to cost South Africa $35m a day in lost output.

On bond markets, South Korea was getting ready to launch a 10-year dollar bond for $1bn, which it hopes to price at 135 basis points above US Treasuries. Kenya said it was appointing advisers to lead a bond issue of up to $2bn.

Reuters