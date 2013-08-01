New models and lower costs give VW’s earnings unexpected boost

FRANKFURT — Volkswagen’s (VW’s) second-quarter earnings rose unexpectedly as new models and lower costs helped Europe’s biggest vehicle maker offset a slump in demand in its home region.

Operating profit rose 1.8% to €3.44bn, the German company said on Wednesday. Analysts were expecting earnings to fall to €3.07bn, according to the average of 12 estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales grew 8.5% to €52.1bn.

"The numbers look very good," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Schwarz. "VW’s earnings really accelerated in the second quarter," putting it "well on track" to achieve its full-year earnings targets.

The second-quarter performance follows a 26% drop in operating profit in the first three months of this year, trimming its decline for the year. Higher demand worldwide for Audi and Porsche models have helped offset weaker deliveries of mainstream vehicles in Europe, where industry-wide demand is sliding to a 20-year low.

VW’s shares rose as much as 2.2% to €180.05 and were up 1.6% in Frankfurt trading before the close on Wednesday. The stock has advanced 3.9% this year, valuing the company at €81.1bn.

"We made considerable progress following a subdued start to the year, and can report a solid result in what was a difficult market environment," CEO Martin Winterkorn said.

Backed by profit from its growing luxury-car business, VW stuck to a forecast for full-year operating profit to be on the same level as last year, even after earnings in the first six months of this year fell 12%. The company expects revenue to rise this year, driven by higher vehicle sales.

VW expects to outperform global vehicle markets and intends to progressively bring down costs in the coming quarters by rolling out parts-sharing technology among its brands. It said it will not be able to escape the effect of weak markets.

"We are not completely immune," VW said. "While we shall see positive effects from our attractive model range and strong market position, there will also be increasingly stiff competition in a challenging market environment."

The company’s net income was €2.83bn in the second quarter, down 50% from a year earlier when a one-time charge related to the acquisition of the Porsche brand boosted the bottom line.

VW is counting on the seventh generation of its iconic Golf hatchback, introduced at the end of last year, to boost sales this year. Audi, the world’s second-biggest maker of luxury cars and VW’s main earnings contributor, has been rolling out the revamped A3 compact, adding a new sedan to lure more American and Chinese buyers.

New models, including the first sport-utility vehicle for the Bentley marque, are part of the company’s goal of overtaking General Motors and Toyota as the world’s largest vehicle maker by 2018.

VW’s presence in China, Brazil and Russia has enabled it to steer through the European industry gloom better than PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe’s second-largest car maker. Peugeot is eliminating jobs and closing a factory to stem losses amid a six-year slump in the region’s vehicle market. The European Union approved the French government’s €7bn in guarantees for bonds for its banking unit on Tuesday.

Peugeot on Wednesday reported a narrower than estimated loss of €65m, compared with a deficit of €51m a year earlier, as new models helped narrow losses.

Bloomberg