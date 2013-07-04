Wyeth to cut prices of many China products

LONDON — Nestle’s infant nutrition unit Wyeth will cut prices of key products in China after the government started investigating possible pricing and antimonopoly violations by overseas companies.

Wyeth, which Nestle bought from Pfizer in April last year, would lower the prices of certain infant-formula products by 6% to 20% and promised not to raise prices of new products for a year, it said on Wednesday. The average reduction will be 11%.

"It was a bit of a surprise and it may trigger further pressure on prices for all of the players in that market," Jon Cox, head of Swiss equities at Kepler, said. "That’s probably going to have an impact on the profitability of these companies. It’s not positive, that’s for sure."

China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top economic planning agency, has started a probe into the pricing of infant formula sold by Wyeth and other foreign companies including Danone and Mead Johnson Nutrition, the People’s Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The commission has evidence that the companies sold goods at high prices in China and their pricing increased about 30% since 2008, according to the report, which cited the agency. Melamine-tainted milk powder killed at least six infants that year, fanning distrust among Chinese consumers of local milk and driving them toward foreign brands at home and overseas.

Wyeth’s price cut "looks like damage limitation and I’d imagine others will follow", said James Targett, an analyst at Berenberg Bank in London. "The question is whether this will make the consumer aware it is being overcharged, or whether it will boost volumes."

In a separate statement, Wyeth said it would cancel a plan announced in May to raise the prices of its S-26 range of infant-formula products sold in China by 4%. The price increase had been designed to cover higher costs of raw materials and formula upgrades. Wyeth would absorb the increase in raw-material prices instead, the company said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg