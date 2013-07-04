Commerzbank falls on risky exposure fears

FRANKFURT — Commerzbank, the German banking giant forced to raise capital five times in the past four years, fell the most since March in Frankfurt trading on Wednesday on concern that exposure to southern European debt may add to financial woes.

Commerzbank fell as much as 6.9% to €5.73, the lowest intraday price on record, and taking losses this year to 46%. The 47-member Stoxx 600 banks index eased 3%.

"There seems to be renewed concern about holdings of peripheral bonds in Italy, Spain and Portugal given the public finance exposure the bank has," Riccardo Rovere, an analyst at Mediobanca, said in Milan.

Commerzbank’s declines were surpassed only by lenders in Portugal and Spain in a sell-off sparked by the second resignation of a Portuguese government minister in two days that sent the country’s 10-year bond yield to 8% for the first time since November.

The German banking giant had €2.9bn of exposure to debt in Portugal and €12.2bn to Spain at the end of March, company filings show. Those figures combine sovereign, banking, commercial real estate and other debt. Commerzbank last raised capital in May, when it offered existing shareholders €2.5bn of new shares to repay debt to the government and insurer Allianz.

"There’s nothing attractive about the Commerzbank story," said Dirk Becker, an analyst at Kepler Capital Markets in Frankfurt. "The capital increase, poor first-quarter earnings.

"The second quarter is likely to be no better, and the outlook for the rest of the year and 2014 is poor. There’s no reason to buy this stock at the moment."

