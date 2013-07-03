Winklevoss twins plan to list Bitcoins

LONDON — Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are planning to float a stash of Bitcoin on the stock market.

The pair, whose claims that Mark Zuckerberg stole the idea for Facebook from them became the subject of the film The Social Network, are hoping for reinvention as entrepreneurs in an emerging Bitcoin economy.

They have filed the paperwork for the first exchange-traded product that will track the price of the much-hyped virtual currency.

The pair have set up Math-Based Asset Services (in reference to the currency’s cryptographical origins), which will manage a Bitcoin portfolio and give shareholders exposure to the yo-yoing price of the currency.

There are no financial details yet, there is no guarantee that an exchange will take the product, and the trust that will hold the portfolio has not been set up.

Bitcoin start-ups are attracting real venture capital money, as entrepreneurs sniff an opportunity for building businesses around a non-governmental currency that might become a new kind of payments system. But Bitcoin itself is still the purview of speculators.

The twin brothers told the New York Times earlier this year they had amassed virtual coins worth $11m then — $8m now — and believed that the finite number of coins meant the price would soar in the long run.

The twins were keynote speakers at the Bitcoin Foundation’s inaugural annual conference in California in May, when they predicted the currency’s development would follow the quotation attributed to Mahatma Gandhi: "First they ignore you, then they ridicule you, then they fight you, and then you win."

Financial Times