Vatican bank directors resign under pressure of purge of old guard

ROME — Vatican bank president Ernst von Freyberg, the newly installed corruption fighter, on Tuesday assumed the function of interim general director after the dramatic exit of the bank’s top executives.

Director Paolo Cipriani and his deputy, Massimo Tulli, resigned late on Monday as a series of investigations under Mr von Freyberg’s direction led to a renewal of the church’s financial structures.

Mr Cipriani and Mr Tulli stepped down "in the best interest of the institute and the Holy See", the Vatican said.

Mr Von Freyberg thanked them for their service to the bank, formally known as the Institute for the Works of Religion, or IOR in Italian. "Since 2010, the IOR and its management have been working hard to bring structures and processes in line with international standards for anti-money laundering," he said.

"While we are grateful for what has been achieved, … we need new leadership to increase the pace of this transformation process."

The resignations were seen as the final overthrow of the old-guard management. Last year, the bank’s board ousted its then-president, Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, for incompetence and erratic behaviour.

The resignations come three days after senior Vatican cleric Monsignor Nunzio Scarano was arrested by Italian authorities, along with an Italian secret service agent and a financial broker as part of a corruption investigation. The three are accused of plotting to bring €20m into Italy from Switzerland in a private jet, according to Rome prosecutor Nello Rossi. Mr Scarano has denied the accusations.

The bank has been in the spotlight of investigations as Pope Francis works to bring it in line with international standards. Last week, the pope named a commission to oversee its operations after Moneyval, the Council of Europe’s monitoring body for money laundering and terrorism financing, called for independent supervision of the bank.

The Vatican is trying to overcome three decades of scandals ranging from the Banco Ambrosiano failure in the 1980s to the freezing of €23m by Italian prosecutors in 2010. Mr Cipriani and Mr Tedeschi were placed under investigation as part of the 2010 probe for allegedly omitting data in wire transfers from an Italian account. The Vatican bank oversees about €7.1bn in assets, mostly in bonds and cash.

Mr von Freyberg said last month he was committed to making the bank more transparent. He replaced Mr Tedeschi, who was ousted from the bank last year for "failing to carry out various duties of primary importance," according to a May 2012 statement.

Bloomberg