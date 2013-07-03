Tullow lifts resources estimate of Kenyan oil

LONDON — London-listed Tullow Oil on Wednesday raised its resources estimate in Kenya and announced a new discovery, moving closer to commercial production of oil in the East African country.

Africa-focused Tullow, under pressure to deliver positive drilling news after a disappointing January trading update, increased its resource estimate for the South Lokichar basin in Kenya after flow tests at its Ngamia and Twiga South wells, and a new discovery at the Etuko-1 well.

The discoveries in Kenya, along with oil struck in Uganda and gas finds off Tanzania and Mozambique, underlines East Africa’s potential to become a major oil and gas producing region in the next five years.

Morgan Stanley analysts said the increased resource estimate and Etuko discovery "establishes the region as a major new emerging oil province that could shortly surpass Uganda and reach commerciality too".

Tullow’s shares, which have lost about a fifth of their value since the start of the year after a mixed 2012, rose 3%, bucking a weaker resources sector.

"Kenya is getting the company back on track to follow up basin opening success with basin commercialising success," Macquarie analyst Mark Wilson said. Tullow sees a flow rate potential of 5,000 barrels a day based on Ngamia-1 and Twiga-South-1.

The company estimates there are 250-million barrels of oil in place — a forecast it said could increase further after appraisal.

Tullow is focused on exploration, but makes money producing oil in Ghana. Last year, it raised $2.9bn for more exploration by selling part of its Uganda franchise to Total and China’s CNOOC bringing top global oil companies into the East African oil terrain.

Terms for the commercialisation of the Ugandan oil, which Tullow has said was worth $50bn to the country, have yet to be agreed. Tullow said talks were continuing with the government.

The company’s chief financial officer, Ian Springett, said the firm expected to see a memorandum of understanding signed in weeks.

"We’ve got an exciting programme in the second half, looking at new basins, as well as getting on in countries where we’ve already discovered oil," he said.

Mr Springett also said the positive well test results in Kenya had "crystallised the thinking of all parties" around a pipeline route that would see Ugandan production exported via Kenya — linking up with Kenya’s own supplies, probably reaching the coast between the ports of Mombasa and Lamu. Other pipeline options, including a route via Tanzania, were still on the table.

Uganda is aiming for commercial output of oil by 2016 and estimates its crude reserves at 3.5-billion barrels. Wrangling over taxes and over the size of a refinery to process some of the crude have stalled commercialisation. In April it was agreed that the refinery would process 30,000 barrels a day.

