Top London banker fights to clear name after fine for market abuse

LONDON — Ian Hannam, one of London’s most prominent bankers, who is fighting to clear his name after he was fined last year for market abuse, was disciplined by his bank four years ago over his working practices, according to court documents.

His employer at the time, JPMorgan Cazenove, a JPMorgan joint venture, imposed "very significant and extensive restrictions" on Mr Hannam after a disciplinary inquiry in 2009, documents released by Britain’s financial regulator showed.

The high-profile case, which began in a London court yesterday, tests the mettle of the three-month-old Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), a revamped regulator determined to hold to account senior bankers and their employers for market abuse or sloppy controls. It will further fuel a debate about what constitutes inside, or market-moving, information.

The FCA documents said Mr Hannam was banned from December 2009 from initiating or soliciting new business or attending meetings without an "approved person".

He was forced to resign from the JPMorgan Cazenove board and his e-mails and phone calls were monitored, according to the documents. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Mr Hannam, a former special forces soldier known for multi-billion-dollar deals that transformed Britain’s blue-chip share index, and links to US generals and Iraqi ministers, wants to restore his reputation and overturn the £450,000 fine.

The FCA documents said Mr Hannam had a "relaxed" attitude to disclosure.

Richard Boulton, the leading lawyer for the FCA, told the court that inside information should be easy to spot. "If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, it is a duck."

Mr Hannam, in court for the opening of his case a day before he gives evidence, said he did not believe he broke any rules.

"The case raises questions about the definition, and treatment of, inside information on the corporate finance side of the ‘Chinese Wall’ and clarification by the Upper Tribunal is important for London as a global financial centre," he said. The Upper Tribunal hears appeals on cases brought by the regulator.

Mr Hannam resigned from JPMorgan Cazenove last year, leaving his position as global chairman of equity capital markets after two decades at the firm, to pursue his appeal.

The FCA’s predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, alleged that Mr Hannam sent two e-mails on behalf of a client, Heritage Oil, in September and October 2008, which included potential inside information. Both e-mails went to Kurdish oil minister Ashti Hawrami.

The first, which referred to a potential offer for Heritage and a price, did not name a buyer. The second mentioned an oil find.

The FCA documents alleged that Heritage was forced to issue an announcement about bid talks nine days after the September e-mail because the UK Takeover Panel regulator noticed "untoward movement" in Heritage’s share price.

It also noted that JPMorgan Cazenove told Mr Hannam in 2009 that he had "conducted business communications with third parties in a manner falling below the standard expected of you". Mr Hannam has admitted that he made a mistake when he blind copied his October e-mail, disclosing information about progress with Heritage’s oil exploration programme, to an adviser to companies with interests in Kurdistan.

But he has said his e-mails were too general to constitute inside information and that he was acting in his client’s interests. He said no one made any personal gain from the information in his e-mails and that his honesty was not questioned by the regulator, who also did not remove his "fit and proper" status.

Rebuilding his reputation is critical for Mr Hannam, who is building up a gold venture in Afghanistan.

