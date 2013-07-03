NEWS ANALYSIS: Doubts as Portugal’s austerity plan changes hands

THE resignation of the main architect of Portugal’s austerity policies has sparked concern over the country’s ability to complete its European Union (EU)-International Monetary Fund (IMF) bail-out programme.

Analysts say the departure on Monday of finance minister Vitor Gaspar has weakened a government that is already facing massive protests against its budget cuts. Others have expressed doubts over the ability of Mr Gaspar’s successor, Maria Luis Albuquerque, to apply the €78bn bail-out programme that was agreed on with the EU and IMF back in 2011.

Critics argue that "Ms Albuquerque had failed to adequately inform the public about controversial swap contracts that plunged some state companies into debt".

"How can a person in that situation be picked by the government?" said Joe Berardo, a well-known investor and entrepreneur.

Left-wing opposition members are already mocking Ms Albuquerque as "Mrs Swap". Portugal is due to complete its bail-out programme and stage a full return to financial markets by next year.

In announcing his resignation, Mr Gaspar said the government’s failure to meet agreed budget deficit targets had undermined his credibility. He also cited widespread public opposition to his austerity policies.

His resignation came just days after a general strike that crippled public transport.

Socialist opposition leader Antonio Jose Seguro has requested an urgent meeting with President Anibal Cavaco Silva, whom he intends to persuade to call early elections following Mr Gaspar’s departure.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho’s centre-right Social Democratic Party has expressed confidence in Ms Albuquerque. But its coalition partner, the conservative-nationalist CDS-PP, concedes that she faces a "very difficult task" in reviving the economy.

The two parties have an absolute majority in parliament, and that has allowed them to continue applying the bail-out programme in spite of mounting opposition from unions, leftist parties, employers, church leaders and even some members of the governing parties themselves.

As the man in charge of designing economic policies based on EU and IMF recommendations, Mr Gaspar had even more power in Portugal than Mr Passos Coelho himself, notes ombudsman Alfredo Jose de Sousa, an official tasked with defending citizens’ rights against abuses.

The minister drastically cut public spending, reformed the labour market and launched a privatisation programme. Such policies have helped him reduce borrowing costs and the country’s budget deficit from 10.1% of gross domestic product in 2010 to 6.4% last year.

Most Portuguese, however, see the bail-out as having done more harm than good. The economy, in recession for the past two years, is now expected to shrink by a further 2.3% this year. Unemployment, meanwhile, has soared to nearly 18%, prompting hundreds of thousands to emigrate in search of work.

Mr Gaspar was "the face of religiously meeting budget deficit targets which have always harmed the people", said Carlos Silva, leader of the UGT, one of the top trade union confederations that organised last week’s general strike.

Portugal’s creditors, however, have rallied behind the government, saying they expect to continue co-operating with the country’s new finance minister.

And yet, despite Portugal having "achieved much" in consolidating its public finances and increasing competitiveness, "important challenges remain", European Economy Commissioner Olli Rehn has warned.

Ms Albuquerque, until recently a secretary of state at the ministry headed by Mr Gaspar, has been a loyal supporter of the minister.

But some analysts question the competence of the 45-year-old economist and former university professor, who has had little public exposure since joining the government in 2011.

Economy professor Abel Fernandes says she is a "weak solution" to the country’s problems, while the employers’ organisation CCP would have preferred someone "closer to the real economy".

