New warehouse costs push online grocer Ocado into loss

LONDON — Ocado Group, the UK’s largest internet-only grocer, posted a first-half loss on Tuesday because of costs to open a new warehouse and fees associated with a deal to bring Wm Morrison Supermarkets online.

The pretax loss was £3.8m in the six months ended May 19, Ocado said. That compared with a profit of £181,000 a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the loss was £1m.

The loss put a brake on Ocado’s surging share price, which has more than tripled this year on optimism the company will be able to strike more deals like its 25-year accord with Morrisons. The stock fell as much as 6.3% in London on Tuesday.

"Having signed its first partner, Ocado has made a sizeable step towards being a profitable business, but the group still has plenty left to do, not least show its latest technology can work as the group expects and that it can get Morrisons online relatively painlessly," said Andrew Gwynn, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas. "Accordingly, we expect the near-term story of Ocado will be a little slower."

As well as operating its own online food-delivery service, Ocado is trying to license its warehouse-processing and web technology to domestic and foreign retailers. The company has a grocery-exclusive deal with Morrisons and is free to form joint ventures with grocers outside the UK and other retailers in the UK, CEO Tim Steiner said in May.

Ocado has had approaches from parties who are "very interested in our operational platform and expertise" and conversations were continuing, Mr Steiner said in London on Tuesday. The company’s main focus was on "executing the transaction with Morrisons", he said.

Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer, should buy or form a joint venture with Ocado to improve its grocery business, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts said on June 18.

Mr Steiner declined to comment on takeover speculation and said the company had not had any approaches. Ocado shares fell 3% to 302.9p in London on Tuesday.

One-time costs to open the new distribution centre in central England and professional fees in relation to the Morrisons deal totalled £2.8m, chief financial officer Duncan Tatton-Brown said. Of that, £1.3m was spent on accountants and lawyers to close the Morrisons deal.

Ocado’s adjusted pretax loss was £1m in the first half, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 29% to £19.2m.

Revenue increased 16% to £355.9m. The company will start expanding its second distribution centre "straight away" to ensure capacity of about 190,000 orders a week to service both Morrisons and Ocado customers, Mr Steiner said.

Ocado fulfils about 150,000 orders a week and with its half of the expanded facility, that will increase to about 245,000 orders.

Mr Steiner said on Tuesday he had not granted grocer Waitrose rights to see Ocado’s deal with Morrisons. "They probably understand now that the deal is absolutely fine for us to enter into and will not breach our agreements with them," he said.

