Spanish and Italian bond yields rise

ITALIAN political turmoil and Spanish hesitancy over seeking eurozone assistance put the two countries — on the frontline of the currency area’s debt crisis — back under market pressure on Monday as their leaders met in Madrid.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s threat to bring down his successor Mario Monti’s government, and regional elections in Sicily in which a protest party led by a stand-up comic polled strongly, highlighted the political risks in Italy.

Rome’s borrowing costs have fallen since July partly due to the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) pledge to buy unlimited quantities of bonds if necessary to help states that request aid and accept strict conditions, but also due to hopes that Mr Monti, a reformist technocrat, may stay on after next year’s general election.

Italian and Spanish bond yields rose yesterday as some investors sought the safety of German Bunds, partly due to political uncertainty in the eurozone’s recession-stricken third-and fourth-largest economies. Italy paid less, less than a month ago to sell ¤8bn of six-month bills.

The euro also slipped on uncertainty over whether near-bankrupt Greece, the country that triggered Europe’s debt crisis, can agree to a deal on new austerity measures and its lenders can figure out how to make its huge debts sustainable.

A German government spokesman rejected talk of any new write-down of Greek debt, this time involving official multinational creditors, saying German law would not permit such a "haircut" while new aid for the struggling country was being discussed.

The European Central Bank has also refused to take any losses on its sizeable holdings of Greek government bonds, saying that would be illegal. Some market players are also concerned by signs that Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, having almost completed this year’s borrowing, will try to avoid the stigma of requesting a precautionary credit line from the eurozone’s European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund.

"As time passes there should be a growing move towards pricing in an uncertainty premia to the Spanish curve ... and Berlusconi’s rant perhaps highlights the less than stable nature of Italian politics and reinjects some degree of political risk into BTPs," said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank.

The risk premium on Spanish bonds has tumbled since ECB President Mario Draghi’s move, some Spanish banks have regained money market access and the Treasury has almost cleared its 2012 issuance needs and can soon begin to pre-fund 2013 borrowing.

But Spanish yields have stopped falling and some analysts expect them to rise the longer Mr Rajoy holds off.

In a sign of the depth of the recession battering Spain, retail sales fell at their fastest pace on record last month, hit by a hike in value-added tax, after unemployment topped a record 25% in August.

Mr Monti sought to nudge Mr Rajoy towards applying for a rescue when the two men met in early August in the belief that Italy would benefit indirectly from a backstop for Spain, European diplomats said.

In Italy, Berlusconi appeared to have cleared the way last week for a new political era by announcing he would not run in a general election due in April. However, in a heated reaction to being sentenced to four years in prison for tax fraud, Berlusconi threatened to unseat the Mr Monti government.

Athens has been locked in talks with its European Union and International Monetary Fund (IMF) lenders on the austerity package for months, but a final agreement has been held up by the small Democratic Left party’s refusal to back the new wage laws.

The publication of a list of more than 2,000 wealthy Greeks with Swiss bank accounts, including well-known business and political figures, has fuelled public anger.

