RUPERT Murdoch’s News Corporation has indicated it will make a "substantial cash offer" for media conglomerate Pearson’s Penguin Group, joining the race for the book publisher, a British national newspaper reported on Sunday

Pearson also owns the Financial Times in Britain. BDFM Publishers, which owns Business Day, a joint venture between Avusa of South Africa and Pearson.

In an unsourced report, the UK’s Sunday Times said the bid could total around £1bn and could scupper plans to tie Penguin with Random House, owned by Germany’s Bertelsmann. News Corporation owns the book publisher HarperCollins.

The report said HarperCollins and Penguin together would have a market share of 20%, while a tie-up of Penguin with Random House would control nearly 30% of English-language book sales.

Pearson had confirmed on Thursday that it was in talks with Bertelsmann, Europe’s biggest media group which owns Random House, but said the two had yet to agree a deal.

That deal was estimated to be worth £2.4bn, according to British media reports. Pearson’s share price rose 2% on the London stock market on Friday.

The retiring CEO of Pearson, Marjorie Scardino, was thought to favour a deal with Random House, while other executives wanted talks with News Corporation, the Sunday newspaper said.

The merger talks come less than a month after Ms Scardino said she would step down after 15 years at the helm.

A sale would provide a clean break with book publishing for Pearson as it concentrates on the education division that became a dominant and lucrative force under Ms Scardino.

News Corporation declined to comment. Pearson spokesmen could not immediately be reached for comment yesterday.

Penguin, which blazed a trail in the 1930s by producing high quality, inexpensive paperbacks, has struggled to adapt to the rapid changes in the industry.

But its sales fell by 4% to £441m in the first six month of this year, as profit nearly halved to £22m, data show.

Last year, Random House delivered £149m in operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation, on revenue of £1.3bn. Analysts in London said that the groups hoped that a tie-up would provide them with sufficient assets to compete with the growing challenges faced by the business. "Strategically it makes sense," said Ian Whittaker, an analyst at Liberum Capital. "Book publishers face the threat of concentrated buyers." Any deal is likely to be referred to the competition authorities, reports said.

The US justice department earlier this year sued Apple and five publishers, including Penguin, but not Random House, for alleged collusion with Apple to fix the price for e-books.

Four of the five publishers have settled the claims but Penguin has refused to follow suit, pledging to "mount a robust defence" on a matter of principle.

Reuters, Sapa-DPA