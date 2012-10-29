Berlusconi threat to Italy’s coalition

FORMER Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was sentenced on Friday for tax fraud, said at the weekend his party — the biggest in parliament — may end support for Prime Minister Mario Monti’s government because its policies are deepening the country’s recession.

The People of Liberty party needed to consider that "with a no-confidence vote by us … that (would scare financial markets) and cause early elections", Berlusconi said in Milan at the weekend. "We will consider these facts and decide whether to immediately withdraw our support of the government."

Such a step would be likely to force President Giorgio Napolitano to call early elections, before a vote due by May. It also would probably fan Europe’s debt crisis, as Mr Monti’s austerity policies have contributed to a decline in Italy’s bond yields, with markets more focused on Spain in recent months.

"It’s impossible to say what is in Berlusconi’s head now, but if he decides to end his support to Mr Monti, early elections become almost inevitable," said Roberto D’Alimonte, professor of politics at LUISS University in Rome. "Berlusconi would lose the elections anyway, but would likely get more votes thanks to an anti-austerity platform."

Mr Monti was appointed prime minister last November after Mr Berlusconi resigned under pressure. Within weeks he passed ¤20bn in austerity measures, overhauled the pension system and embarked on changing labour-market rules in the eurozone’s third-biggest economy. The former European commissioner’s government is supported in parliament by both Mr Berlusconi’s party and the Democratic Party.

His initiatives have deepened Italy’s fourth recession since 2001 and helped former comedian Beppe Grillo’s opposition 5-Star Movement emerge in opinion polls as the country’s second-biggest political force.

Since June, the total support for parties backing Mr Monti has fallen in most polls below 50%. Those parties hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers of the parliament elected in 2008.

During Mr Monti’s tenure, the 10-year yield has dropped more than 200 basis points to 4.903% on October 26. The decline of Italian debt-financing costs sped up after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi vowed in July to do what is needed to preserve the euro and then last month announced a bond-buying programme for countries facing financing stress.

Mr Berlusconi reiterated on Saturday he would not seek the premiership again, although he planned to stay in politics, after a court in Milan found him guilty of tax fraud in a television-rights trial. The media tycoon-turned-politician was sentenced on Friday to four years in prison and banned from public office for five years in the case involving his company Mediaset.

He probably will not serve any jail time because of his age.

Bloomberg