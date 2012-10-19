Apple loses UK round in patent battles

APPLE on Thursday lost a UK court appeal ruling over whether Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy tablet infringed the design of the iPad as a judge criticised divergent rulings in the global intellectual property fight between the two companies.

A three-judge panel in London upheld an earlier decision by a UK court that said several of Samsung’s Galaxy tablets were not "cool" enough to be confused with the iPad. The ruling described as "extreme" a German judgment from July granting Apple a Europe-wide injunction preventing Samsung from selling one model.

The ruling is the latest in a long line of disputes in courts across the globe as rivals including HTC, Apple and Samsung fight for dominance in the smartphone and tablet computer markets.

The cases in the US, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain often lead to conflicting rulings as judges apply diverging national laws. "If courts around Europe simply say they do not agree with each other and give inconsistent decisions, Europe will be the poorer," Judge Robin Jacob said in the written ruling.

Samsung said it continued "to believe that Apple was not the first to design a tablet with a rectangular shape and rounded corners.

"Should Apple continue to make excessive legal claims in other countries based on such generic designs, innovation in the industry could be harmed and consumer choice unduly limited."

Alan Hely, a spokesman for Apple, declined to comment.

Judge David Kitchin said Apple had to publish notices in UK newspapers with details of the UK ruling. In addition, Judge Jacob said a publicity order was necessary to avoid consumer confusion because of the news coverage of the "not as cool" judgment in the UK and the contrasting German court’s decision.

A link to the notice had to appear on Apple’s website for one month and the company should publish it in the Financial Times and Daily Mail newspapers.

Judge Jacob said Apple had agreed to ask the German court to "discharge" the injunction. If Apple’s registered design "has a scope as wide" as it said, "it would foreclose much of the market for tablet computers".

Courts around the world have issued divergent rulings in patent cases between the two companies. In August, Apple won a $1.05bn US jury verdict in a patent case between the companies, while a week later a Tokyo court ruled Samsung products do not infringe an Apple invention for synchronising music and video data with servers.

Bloomberg