€2.5bn write-down for paint business

AKZO Nobel said on Thursday it had written down the value of its decorative paint business by €2.5bn after a prolonged attempt to turn around the business failed to counter falling demand for Glidden and Dulux paints.

The Dutch company overestimated market growth, with a slowdown in Europe overshadowing an improvement at the US side of the paint division, which was profitable in the third quarter, chief financial officer Keith Nichols said yesterday.

Akzo would deepen cost cuts to counter the slowdown, he said.

"This write-down is really extreme," said Micha Tiekink, an analyst at Rabo Securities. "It really gives an insight into Akzo’s view of the earnings potential for the deco business going forward."

Akzo has now booked almost $5bn in write-downs, casting a shadow over its $17bn purchase of Imperial Chemical Industries in 2008 that transformed the company into the world’s largest paint maker. The task of communicating the charge to investors fell to Mr Nichols after CEO Ton Buechner took extended sick leave for fatigue, six months into his role. He is expected to return at year-end.

Akzo dropped 5% to €42.32 in Amsterdam, where the company is based. The stock has advanced 15% this year, lagging behind US rivals such as Sherwin Williams, which is up 73% this year. Akzo, which already wrote down its paint business by €1.2bn in 2009, reported a 7% gain in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to €540m in the third quarter, excluding the goodwill write-down. Analysts predicted €552m. Sales rose 6% to €4.28bn, mainly driven by currency moves and pricing.

"Akzo has now cleared almost all of its goodwill linked to decorative coatings," Jaideep Pandya, a Berenberg analyst, said in a note. "One could see this as a fresh start for Mr Buechner or the acceptance of reality by the company with regard to the current state of its paint markets."

The company yesterday announced that industrial coatings head Leif Darner would step down by mutual consent. The 61-year-old will be replaced by Conrad Keijzer. "Conrad is one of his crew, he is of a younger generation and has the potential to step in and continue the business," Mr Nichols said.

Restructuring and penetration into home-improvement stores such as Home Depot helped eliminate losses at the US decorative paint operations in the third quarter, though the fourth quarter is typically a weaker one for paint sales, Mr Nichols said. There was no sign the company was losing market share, he said.

Akzo is rolling out restructuring measures initiated by his predecessor Hans Wijers, which includes reducing IT systems and cutting back on the number of raw materials, to boost earnings by €500m by 2014.

