LONDON — The worst may still be ahead for UK banks, and they should not resist bolstering their defences against the kind of "end of the world" risks that could yet occur, Bank of England deputy governor Paul Tucker said on Wednesday."

We are in very difficult circumstances at the moment in the sense that huge risks are behind us. There is still a tangible probability, not a high probability, that the worst may still be ahead," Mr Tucker told the British Bankers Association’s annual conference. Mr Tucker, the leading contender to succeed Mervyn King as governor of the bank, warned that even new Basel rules designed after the financial crisis were not enough to ensure banks had adequate defences.

He also called for a strengthening of bank pay rules. "There should also be a review of the structure of remuneration for desk-level bankers — tying pay to the medium-term success of the firm," he said. "Putting it bluntly, that would make it less easy to get rich quick irrespective of the quality of business transacted or the compliance culture in their part of the firm."

Mr Tucker’s comments on measures to strengthen financial system resilience are his first on the subject in London since the close of applications to replace Mr King. His potential rivals for the position include Financial Services Authority (FSA) chairman Adair Turner and Independent Commission on Banking chairman John Vickers.

The need to tie bank pay to business performance "points to revisiting the terms and scope of the existing codes on remuneration of the Group of 20 Financial Stability Board, the European Union (EU) and, in the UK, the Financial Services Authority", Mr Tucker said.

The FSA’s current rules, implementing EU legislation from its capital requirements directive, limit the size of cash payouts to bankers without mandating a component of subordinated debt. Mr Tucker signalled that may need to change. "Once debtholders are unambiguously exposed to loss, the authorities need to consider whether to require management to be paid to a significant extent in subordinated debt: an idea recently endorsed by the Liikanen committee," he said. "Having managers exposed to instruments whose value depends on the survival of their firm would give them a healthy incentive to maintain a safe and sound bank."

During his speech, Mr Tucker repeatedly returned to the issue of pay as he discussed ways of improving regulation. "Higher capital requirements will affect behaviour as well as resilience. The first-round effect of higher capital requirements is probably to depress the headline return on equity. It has seemed to me quite likely that that will prompt shareholders to demand a larger share of the cake, with a smaller share going to managers," he said.

Mr Tucker remains the favourite to succeed Mr King, according to odds from William Hill. The bookmaker now has him at 5-6. The odds on Mr Vickers narrowed to 7-2 from 7-1 last week, making him second favourite. Mr Turner, the previous second favourite, is at 9-2.

Mr Tucker’s comments coincided with a call by Treasury Financial Secretary Greg Clark for banks to shed staff who are tainted by scandal or have failed to recognise the need for a change of culture, in an interview in the Financial Times on Wedn.

Mr Tucker limited his comments to ways to improve regulation rather than criticism of bank practices.

"We may not be able to abolish the occasional waves of optimism that grip humanity and the tendency to excess they set off," Mr Tucker said.

"But we can and must dampen their effects on the financial system and economy. This must include changing the incentives that bankers face."

Reuters, Bloomberg