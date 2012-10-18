Rosneft closes in on half of Russia’s oil output

MOSCOW — Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft was closing in on control of TNK-BP on Wednesday, sending its CEO to London for talks after the four billionaires who own half the company agreed to sell their stake.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Rosneft will pay the tycoons’ AAR consortium $28bn in a deal that could open the way for the holder of the other half of the enterprise, the British oil company BP, to pursue a strategic alliance with Rosneft.

The tentative deal, struck in Moscow on Tuesday, would dissolve a lucrative but troubled partnership and put Rosneft in control of more than half of Russia’s oil production.

Rosneft, AAR and BP all declined to comment, while a minister said Rosneft had not yet requested the necessary approval for a deal.

BP’s decision in June to put its own stake up for sale put pressure on the oligarchs to sell their half because, analysts say, the first to sell to Kremlin-backed Rosneft was likely to get the higher price.

An exclusivity period during which only AAR could have bought BP’s stake expired at the end of Wednesday, and sources say Rosneft could yet table an offer that would also enable it to buy out BP.

Igor Sechin, the company’s CEO and Russia’s most powerful energy official, was visiting London on Wednesday for talks with BP, according to a source familiar with his schedule.

BP has invited bids for its stake by midday on Thursday.

With AAR looking to sell, it appears unlikely that the consortium would submit a credible rival bid for BP’s stake in TNK-BP.

Another source familiar with the British company’s actions said as of Wednesday afternoon BP had not received any offers for its stake.

Rosneft is widely expected eventually to secure overall control of TNK-BP, which would create the world’s largest publicly traded oil group with more than 4-million barrels a day in production.

But analysts doubt that Rosneft has the balance sheet to support a complete takeout that would cost more than $50bn.

A deal to consolidate TNK-BP and award BP a minority stake in the merged entity would be more viable, while creating the appearance of serving Russia’s privatisation agenda, analysts and bankers say.

"We know that Rosneft is ready to borrow $15bn and it has about $8bn in treasury shares so buying out 50% — either buying out BP or the oligarchs — seems plausible," said one energy analyst with a western bank, who requested anonymity.

"I think that they go and buy out the oligarchs — and BP retains its stake in TNK-BP at least for now. Then BP becomes Rosneft’s strategic shareholder, and BP is free to go into the Arctic."

Relations between BP and the Soviet-born tycoons soured last year when AAR — which groups Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Viktor Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik — blocked an upstream deal between BP and Rosneft, saying it violated a TNK-BP exclusivity agreement.

AAR turned down a $32bn offer in May last year by BP and Rosneft to buy it out from TNK-BP in an attempt to end the impasse.

Relations deteriorated further, with Mr Fridman quitting as TNK-BP’s CE in May of this year.

BP put its stake up for sale the following month, in a move that presented the four oligarch co-owners of TNK-BP with the unpalatable prospect of going into business with Kremlin-backed Rosneft.

Reuters