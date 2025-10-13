World / Asia

Indian state shuts down drug firm after child deaths linked to toxic cough syrup

India cancels maker’s licence and launches a money-laundering probe after medicine kills at least 19 children

13 October 2025 - 19:40
by Rishika Saddam and Praveen Paramasivam
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sresan Pharma owner S Ranganathan is escorted by police to a local court after one of their medicines, Coldrif cough syrup, was linked to the death of multiple children in India, October 10 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
Sresan Pharma owner S Ranganathan is escorted by police to a local court after one of their medicines, Coldrif cough syrup, was linked to the death of multiple children in India, October 10 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

Chennai, India — India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu has cancelled the licences of a cough syrup maker linked to the deaths of several children over the past month, it said on Monday, as authorities search some of the firm’s sites on suspicion of money laundering.

At least 19 children died in the central state of Madhya Pradesh after taking the syrup, which was banned after a test this month showed it contained nearly 500 times the permissible limit of diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical.

The medicine was only sold domestically, but the incident revives quality concerns about India’s pharmaceutical industry, a major global exporter whose syrups were linked in 2023 to the deaths of 10 children in Cameroon, Gambia and Uzbekistan.

“The manufacturing licences of Sresan Pharmaceuticals have been completely cancelled, and the company has been shut down,” the state government said in a statement.

Financial crime-fighting agency the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is searching seven premises linked to the company in Chennai, the state capital, on accusations of money laundering, a source said.

Some of these are homes of top officials of the state’s drug control office, said the source, who sought anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Telephone calls to seek comment from G Ranganathan, owner of the Tamil Nadu-based firm Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, who was arrested last week, went unanswered.

The ED did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Nilesh Suryavanshi, the father of a three-and-a-half year old child who died in the Government Medical College, holds a bottle of Coldrif cough syrup, October 8 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
Nilesh Suryavanshi, the father of a three-and-a-half year old child who died in the Government Medical College, holds a bottle of Coldrif cough syrup, October 8 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

India, known as the “pharmacy of the world”, supplies 40% of generic medicines used in the US and more than 90% of all medicines in many African nations.

Indian law requires drugmakers to test each batch of raw materials and the final product, but exports of cough syrup must undergo further testing at government-mandated laboratories since 2023.

Last week the World Health Organisation flagged India’s “regulatory gap” in screening domestically sold medicinal syrups.

Indian authorities, who have stepped up scrutiny of such syrups since the recent deaths, have also warned against consumption of two more sold domestically, Respifresh and RELIFE, which were found to contain the same toxic chemical.

These are made by Shape Pharma and Rednex Pharmaceuticals, based in the western state of Gujarat, but officials of neither company responded to calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Reuters

ALSO READ:

SA life expectancy slips as lifestyle diseases erase HIV-era gains

Non-communicable diseases are reversing decades of progress in HIV/Aids treatment
National
1 day ago

More than 500 people in Western Cape poisoned by household cleaners in just six months

Authorities warn parents to stay alert during school holidays, as most poison cases affect children under five
National
1 day ago

Medicines regulator finds no toxin in recalled cough syrup

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority issued the recall in April, days after Nigeria’s regulator recalled the medicine
National
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kremlin warns of ‘dramatic moment’ as US weighs ...
World / Europe
2.
Last 20 surviving Israeli hostages arrive in ...
World / Middle East
3.
Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel ...
World
4.
Madagascan president warns of attempted coup
World / Africa
5.
World briefs: Trump hits China with new 100% ...
World

Related Articles

Medicines regulator finds no toxin in recalled cough syrup

National

Toxic cough syrup no longer available in SA, says WHO

National / Health

Tanzania, Rwanda and Zimbabwe join African recall of cough syrup

World / Africa

Kenya latest to recall J&J cough syrup over suspected toxicity

National

Nigeria recalls J&J cough syrup made in SA over toxic substance

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.