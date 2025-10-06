World / Asia

Japan’s wage outlook to affect timing of rate hike, economist says

Japanese shares surge and the yen fell after Sanae Takaichi’s presidential victory

06 October 2025 - 14:58
by Leika Kihara
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Japanese national flag is seen atop of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Japanese national flag is seen atop of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Tokyo — Japan’s wage outlook will be decisive to how soon the central bank resumes interest rate hikes, its former top economist Seisaku Kameda said on Monday, predicting the next increase to come either in December or January.

Even without the victory of fiscal and monetary dove Sanae Takaichi in Saturday’s governing party race, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) probably would have stood pat in October due to a lack of data on the extent of economic damage from US tariffs, he said.

“The bank will want to wait until it’s sure the tariffs won’t severely hurt companies’ wage hike appetite next year,” Kameda said. “Enough information on next year’s wage outlook won’t come until December at the earliest,” he said in an interview.

Data so far, including the BoJ’s “tankan” business survey, suggest that while US tariffs are weighing on exports and corporate profits, they have not discouraged firms from increasing capital expenditure.

“There seems to be a growing sense that even if tariffs hurt exports, the impact on corporate activity would be fairly limited,” said Kameda, who was involved in drafting the bank’s forecasts in 2020-22 and has deep knowledge on how the BoJ analyses economic data.

While stubbornly high food prices have led some hawkish bank board members to call for an early rate hike, Kameda said the central bank was likely to focus more on whether risks to the economic outlook have cleared in deciding when to raise rates. “In the end, the most decisive factor for the bank in making monetary policy decisions is the wage outlook.”

The next policy meeting is on October 29 and 30, when it will also release fresh quarterly growth and price projections.

Japanese shares surged and the yen fell on Monday after Takaichi’s victory, which sets the course for her to become Japan’s first female prime minister, on receding market expectations of a near-term rate hike.

Kameda is now executive economist at Japan’s Sompo Institute Plus.

Reuters

China spreading ‘false’ narratives about World War 2-era Taiwan documents

US says China mischaracterises paperwork to ‘support its coercive campaign to subjugate Taiwan’
World
3 weeks ago

Japan and Australia vow to work together to counter Indo-Pacific risks

The countries will also assist each other in evacuating citizens at risk overseas
World
1 month ago

North Korea’s Kim vows to support Russian army

The leader pledges partnership with Russia’s president at a meeting in Beijing
World
1 month ago

China’s Xi shows united front with Putin and Kim at military parade

Russian and Chinese leaders caught in surprising hot mic discussion near North Korea's Kim Jong-un
World
1 month ago

China’s Xi hosts Putin and Kim in challenge to West

The leaders are set to take centre stage at a  military parade on Wednesday
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hegseth defends authorisation after deadly ...
World / Americas
2.
World briefs: Russia pounds Ukraine in mass attack
World
3.
US eyes stake in Greenland rare earths project ...
World
4.
Israel pounds Gaza but Trump’s ceasefire plan ...
World
5.
Trump administration ‘ready’ to start mass ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

China spreading ‘false’ narratives about World War 2-era Taiwan documents

World / Asia

Japan and Australia vow to work together to counter Indo-Pacific risks

World / Asia

North Korea’s Kim vows to support Russian army

World / Asia

China’s Xi shows united front with Putin and Kim at military parade

World / Asia

China’s Xi hosts Putin and Kim in challenge to West

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.