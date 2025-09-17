China orders tech firms to halt Nvidia AI chip purchases

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Beijing, China, on July 16 2025. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday the US and Beijing “have larger agendas to work out” after media reports of China’s internet regulator ordering top tech firms to halt purchases of the US company’s AI chips and cancel existing orders.
Successive US administrations have restricted China’s access to advanced chips, prompting Beijing to press domestic firms to turn away from American suppliers, hitting industry leaders such as Nvidia.
The report comes just days after Beijing accused the company of violating its anti-monopoly law, marking another flare-up in the trade war with Washington, while US officials voiced national security concerns at trade talks with China in Madrid this week.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has directed companies including ByteDance and Alibaba to terminate their testing and orders of the RTX Pro 6000D, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
“We can only be in service of a market if a country wants us to be,” Huang said at a press conference in London, in response to a question about the CAC.
“I’m disappointed with what I see, but they have larger agendas to work out between China and the US and I’m patient about it. We’ll continue to be supportive of the Chinese government and Chinese companies as they wish.”
Alibaba, Bytedance and the CAC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
The fresh ban is stronger than the earlier guidance from regulators that focused on the H20, the previous version of Nvidia’s China-tailored AI chip, the report said.
Nvidia’s RTX6000D, its newest AI chip tailored for the Chinese market, has seen only lukewarm demand, with some major tech firms opting not to place orders, Reuters reported earlier this week.
Several companies had indicated they would order tens of thousands of the RTX Pro 6000D and had started testing and verification work with Nvidia’s server suppliers before telling them to stop the work after receiving the CAC order, FT reported.
China orders tech firms to halt Nvidia AI chip purchases
Beijing last week accused the US company of violating its anti-monopoly law
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday the US and Beijing “have larger agendas to work out” after media reports of China’s internet regulator ordering top tech firms to halt purchases of the US company’s AI chips and cancel existing orders.
Successive US administrations have restricted China’s access to advanced chips, prompting Beijing to press domestic firms to turn away from American suppliers, hitting industry leaders such as Nvidia.
The report comes just days after Beijing accused the company of violating its anti-monopoly law, marking another flare-up in the trade war with Washington, while US officials voiced national security concerns at trade talks with China in Madrid this week.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has directed companies including ByteDance and Alibaba to terminate their testing and orders of the RTX Pro 6000D, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
“We can only be in service of a market if a country wants us to be,” Huang said at a press conference in London, in response to a question about the CAC.
“I’m disappointed with what I see, but they have larger agendas to work out between China and the US and I’m patient about it. We’ll continue to be supportive of the Chinese government and Chinese companies as they wish.”
Alibaba, Bytedance and the CAC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
The fresh ban is stronger than the earlier guidance from regulators that focused on the H20, the previous version of Nvidia’s China-tailored AI chip, the report said.
Nvidia’s RTX6000D, its newest AI chip tailored for the Chinese market, has seen only lukewarm demand, with some major tech firms opting not to place orders, Reuters reported earlier this week.
Several companies had indicated they would order tens of thousands of the RTX Pro 6000D and had started testing and verification work with Nvidia’s server suppliers before telling them to stop the work after receiving the CAC order, FT reported.
Reuters
PHILIP SHORT: Beyond Nvidia lie the real investment chances in AI gold rush
Google ruling reveals challenge of antitrust enforcement in tech
International business briefs: US adds two Chinese firms to restricted trade list
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PHILIP SHORT: Beyond Nvidia lie the real investment chances in AI gold rush
Shares drop after Samsung and SK Hynix lose right to import US equipment in ...
World briefs: US moves to curb chip output in China
Nvidia revenue soars 56% on strong AI demand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.