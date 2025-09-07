New Thailand prime minister picks veteran cabinet members

Thailand’s new Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks at Bhumjaithai Party headquarters after being endorsed, following Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s removal by the Constitutional Court., in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 7 2025. Picture: REUTERS/CHALINEE THIRASUPA
Bangkok — Anutin Charnvirakul, a shrewd dealmaker and mainstay of Thai politics throughout years of turmoil, was elected prime minister on Friday, capping off days of drama and a scramble for power during which he outmanoeuvred the most successful political party in Thailand's history.
He said diplomat Sihasak Phuangketkeow, economist Ekniti Nitithanprapas and energy giant PTT executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon were “top executives in the organisations they will be responsible for".
Ekniti is a finance ministry official who was once seen as a candidate for central bank governor while Auttapol helmed the country’s largest company, the state-owned energy firm, PTT Group.
Thailand’s foreign service will see former permanent secretary Sihasak return as minister as a fragile truce with neighbouring Cambodia holds after a border clash flared into a five-day conflict that left at least 43 dead in July.
The appointments, which become official after receiving royal approval, come at a crucial time for Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, where growth has been lagging regional peers amid months of political instability.
Political crisis
Anutin’s rout of rival contender Chaikasem Nitisiri on Friday was a humiliation for the ruling Pheu Thai party, the populist juggernaut of influential billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, who left Thailand late on Thursday for Dubai, where he spent the bulk of his 15 years of self-imposed exile.
The political crisis was triggered in June by Anutin's withdrawal from Pheu Thai’s alliance, followed by last week’s dismissal by a Thai court of prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter and protégé. Anutin, a conservative with a pull across party lines, won power after forging a pact with the progressive opposition People’s Party, the largest force in parliament, obtaining its support with promises to hold a referendum on amending the constitution and call an election within four months.
He urged unity late on Friday, saying all sides had to work together to “move our country forward in the speed that could compensate the opportunities that were lost" and that the government would “strictly enforce the law".
“There will be no helping hands to anyone, it will not be used to abuse anyone and there will be no seeking of revenge on anyone."
