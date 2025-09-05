World / Asia

Japan and Australia vow to work together to counter Indo-Pacific risks

The countries will also assist each other in evacuating citizens at risk overseas

05 September 2025 - 08:43
by Tim Kelly and Christine Chen
Australian defence minister Richard Marles, left, shakes hands with Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya at the conclusion of a joint press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on September 5 2025. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/RODRIGO REYES MARIN
Australian defence minister Richard Marles, left, shakes hands with Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya at the conclusion of a joint press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on September 5 2025. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/RODRIGO REYES MARIN

Tokyo/Sydney — Australia and Japan on Friday said they would deepen co-operation to address increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including assisting each other in evacuating citizens at risk overseas.

“We agreed to further strengthen our collective deterrence capabilities and to activate discussions on potential contingencies that could affect the security of both countries and the region,” Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya said.

His comments came after a meeting in Tokyo that also included Japanese defence minister Gen Nakatani and their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles.

Japan and Australia, both close allies of the US, are forging closer ties as China’s regional influence expands. Their co-operation includes joint military training and a reciprocal access agreement signed in 2023 that allows their forces to operate on each other’s territory.

Japan and Australia are also members of the Quad grouping alongside the US and India.

Last month, Japan clinched a landmark A$10bn (US$6.5bn) deal to build warships for Australia, marking Tokyo’s most consequential defence sale since it ended a ban on military exports in 2014.

Japan was seeking more defence industry collaboration in areas such as advanced unmanned systems, Nakatani said.

Australia’s Wong said Canberra aimed to expand economic co-operation with Tokyo beyond its role as a major supplier of energy, including liquefied natural gas.

“We want the next stage of this to be economic security in the area of critical minerals. And we see that as of great importance,” she said. 

Reuters

