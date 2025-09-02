China’s Xi hosts Putin and Kim in challenge to West

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, China September 2 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/REUTERS
China President Xi Jinping convened his Russian and North Korean counterparts in Beijing for the first time yesterday, a show of solidarity with countries shunned by the West over their role in Europe’s worst war in 80 years.
Xi hosted Vladimir Putin for talks at the Great Hall of the People and then at his personal residence, calling him his “old friend”.
A few hours later, Kim Jong-un’s armoured train was spotted arriving in the Chinese capital.
North Korean state media confirmed Kim’s arrival, saying he was greeted by Chinese officials including foreign minister Wang Yi and expressed his thanks to Xi for his hospitality.
The three are set to take centre stage at a huge military parade on Wednesday, where the Chinese president will flaunt his vision for a new global order as US President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies strain Western alliances.
Beyond the pomp, analysts are watching whether the trio may signal closer defence relations after a pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, an outcome that may alter the military calculus in the Asia-Pacific region.
It would also be a blow for Trump, who has talked up his close relations with Putin, Xi and Kim and touted his peacemaking credentials as Russia’s war with Ukraine has raged on.
In a thinly veiled swipe at this rival across the Pacific Ocean on Monday, Xi told a summit of more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries: “We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics.”
Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talk during Xi's visit in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released by by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 21 2019. Picture: KCNA/REUTERS
Xi also held talks on Monday with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose country has been targeted by Trump over its purchases of Russian oil seen as helping finance Putin’s war effort.
Trump’s treasury secretary Scott Bessent called the summit “performative” and accused China and India, the biggest buyers of Russian crude, of being “bad actors” by fuelling Russia’s war.
As Putin and Xi met, Russia’s Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation signed a deal to increase gas supplies and penned an agreement on a new pipeline that could supply China for 30 years.
The leaders later retired to the Chinese president’s personal residence to continue talks.
Putin and Kim may also hold a meeting, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported.
Youngjun Kim, an analyst at the US-based National Bureau of Asian Research, wrote in March: “Until a few years ago, China and Russia were important partners in imposing international sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear and missile tests... (they) are now potential military partners of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea during a crisis on the Korean peninsula.”.
The North Korean leader has supplied more than 15,000 troops to support Putin’s war in Ukraine.
In 2024, he also hosted the Russian leader in Pyongyang — the first summit of its kind in 24 years — in a move widely interpreted as a snub to Xi and an attempt to ease his pariah status by reducing North Korea’s dependence on China.
About 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed fighting for Russia in the Kursk region, according to South Korea’s intelligence agency, which believes Pyongyang is planning another deployment.
Putin also told the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Tianjin that a “fair balance in the security sphere” must be restored, shorthand for Russia’s criticism of the eastward expansion of Nato.
For Kim, the parade will mark the largest multilateral diplomatic event he has ever attended, offering the reclusive young leader an opportunity to gain implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons, and expand his diplomatic circle.
Kim apparently took his young daughter, Ju Ae, on his rare trip to a multilateral gathering, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing Seoul’s intelligence agency.
Kim has taken her to other major military and public events, fuelling speculation that she could be in line for a leadership position.
Painstaking planning has also gone into China’s “Victory Day” parade, marking 80 years since Japan’s defeat at the end of World War 2, with downtown Beijing paralysed by security measures and traffic controls for weeks.
Alongside the showcase of advanced military hardware in front of an expected 50,000 spectators, authorities plan to release more than 80,000 “peace doves” during the event.
China’s Xi hosts Putin and Kim in challenge to West
The leaders are set to take centre stage at a military parade on Wednesday
China President Xi Jinping convened his Russian and North Korean counterparts in Beijing for the first time yesterday, a show of solidarity with countries shunned by the West over their role in Europe’s worst war in 80 years.
Xi hosted Vladimir Putin for talks at the Great Hall of the People and then at his personal residence, calling him his “old friend”.
A few hours later, Kim Jong-un’s armoured train was spotted arriving in the Chinese capital.
North Korean state media confirmed Kim’s arrival, saying he was greeted by Chinese officials including foreign minister Wang Yi and expressed his thanks to Xi for his hospitality.
The three are set to take centre stage at a huge military parade on Wednesday, where the Chinese president will flaunt his vision for a new global order as US President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies strain Western alliances.
Beyond the pomp, analysts are watching whether the trio may signal closer defence relations after a pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, an outcome that may alter the military calculus in the Asia-Pacific region.
It would also be a blow for Trump, who has talked up his close relations with Putin, Xi and Kim and touted his peacemaking credentials as Russia’s war with Ukraine has raged on.
In a thinly veiled swipe at this rival across the Pacific Ocean on Monday, Xi told a summit of more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries: “We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics.”
Xi also held talks on Monday with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose country has been targeted by Trump over its purchases of Russian oil seen as helping finance Putin’s war effort.
Trump’s treasury secretary Scott Bessent called the summit “performative” and accused China and India, the biggest buyers of Russian crude, of being “bad actors” by fuelling Russia’s war.
As Putin and Xi met, Russia’s Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation signed a deal to increase gas supplies and penned an agreement on a new pipeline that could supply China for 30 years.
The leaders later retired to the Chinese president’s personal residence to continue talks.
Putin and Kim may also hold a meeting, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported.
Youngjun Kim, an analyst at the US-based National Bureau of Asian Research, wrote in March: “Until a few years ago, China and Russia were important partners in imposing international sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear and missile tests... (they) are now potential military partners of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea during a crisis on the Korean peninsula.”.
The North Korean leader has supplied more than 15,000 troops to support Putin’s war in Ukraine.
In 2024, he also hosted the Russian leader in Pyongyang — the first summit of its kind in 24 years — in a move widely interpreted as a snub to Xi and an attempt to ease his pariah status by reducing North Korea’s dependence on China.
About 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed fighting for Russia in the Kursk region, according to South Korea’s intelligence agency, which believes Pyongyang is planning another deployment.
Putin also told the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Tianjin that a “fair balance in the security sphere” must be restored, shorthand for Russia’s criticism of the eastward expansion of Nato.
For Kim, the parade will mark the largest multilateral diplomatic event he has ever attended, offering the reclusive young leader an opportunity to gain implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons, and expand his diplomatic circle.
Kim apparently took his young daughter, Ju Ae, on his rare trip to a multilateral gathering, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing Seoul’s intelligence agency.
Kim has taken her to other major military and public events, fuelling speculation that she could be in line for a leadership position.
Painstaking planning has also gone into China’s “Victory Day” parade, marking 80 years since Japan’s defeat at the end of World War 2, with downtown Beijing paralysed by security measures and traffic controls for weeks.
Alongside the showcase of advanced military hardware in front of an expected 50,000 spectators, authorities plan to release more than 80,000 “peace doves” during the event.
Reuters
Modi pledges to strengthen ties with China
Manufacturing activity in China contracts for fifth straight month in August
China’s Xi, flanked by Modi and Putin, calls for new global order
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.