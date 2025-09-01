China’s Xi, flanked by Modi and Putin, calls for new global order

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin speak ahead of a meeting at the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Tianjin, China, September 1 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/REUTERS
Tianjin, China — Chinese President Xi Jinping pressed his vision for a new global security and economic order on Monday that prioritises the “Global South”, in a direct challenge to the US, during a summit that included the leaders of Russia and India.
In a thinly veiled swipe at the US and President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, Xi called for a continued “stand against hegemonism and power politics” and a shift to ” true multilateralism”.
“Global governance has reached a new crossroads,” he said.
Xi was hosting more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries at a summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin for the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO), a China-backed initiative given renewed impetus by the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In an image designed to convey a mood of solidarity, Putin and Modi were shown holding hands as they walked jovially towards Xi before the summit opened. The three men stood shoulder-to-shoulder, laughing and surrounded by interpreters.
Narendra Modi met with Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, where the two discussed ways to improve ...
“It’s hard to tell if the scene was choreographed or improvised, but it doesn’t really matter,” wrote Eric Olander, editor-in-chief of The China-Global South Project, a research agency.
“If the U.S. president and his acolytes thought they could use tariffs to pressure China, India, or Russia into submission, that (encounter) says otherwise.”
After the summit, Modi shared a ride with Putin in the Russian leader’s armoured Aurus limousine en route to their bilateral meeting.
“Conversations with him are always insightful,” Modi wrote on X. At the bilateral meeting, Putin addressed Modi in Russian as “Dear Mr Prime Minister, dear friend”.
China and India are the biggest buyers of crude oil from Russia, the world’s second-largest exporter. Trump has imposed additional tariffs on India over the purchases but not on China.
The Beijing-headquartered SCO was formed more than two decades ago as a regional security bloc. China, Russia and four Central Asian states are founding members. India joined in 2017.
Xi did not set out any concrete measures in what he called his “global governance initiative”, the latest in a series of policy frameworks from Beijing geared to promoting China’s leadership and challenging the US-dominated international organisations that took shape after World War 2.
Earlier, Xi also pushed for what he described as more inclusive economic globalisation amid the upheaval caused by Trump’s tariff policies, touting the SCO’s “mega-scale market” and economic opportunity.
‘Putin, whose country has forged closer economic and security ties with China after Russia invaded Ukraine, said the SCO had revived “genuine multilateralism”, with national currencies increasingly used in mutual settlements.
“This, in turn, lays the political and socioeconomic groundwork for the formation of a new system of stability and security in Eurasia,” Putin said.
“This security system, unlike Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models, would genuinely consider the interests of a broad range of countries, be truly balanced, and would not allow one country to ensure its own security at the expense of others.”
Challenging the dollar
Xi called for the creation of a new SCO development bank, in what would be a major step towards the bloc’s long-held aspiration of developing an alternative payment system that circumvents the US dollar and the power of US sanctions.
Beijing will provide 2-billion yuan ($280m) of free aid to member states this year and a further 10-billion yuan of loans to an SCO banking consortium.
China will also build an artificial intelligence co-operation centre for SCO nations, which are also invited to participate in China's lunar research station, Xi added.
Separately, Xi will preside over a massive military parade on Wednesday in Beijing where he is expected to be joined by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
That parade — to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War 2 — will feature China’s latest military technology in a show of force that analysts say will aim to intimidate and deter potential rivals.
China’s Xi, flanked by Modi and Putin, calls for new global order
Global governance at a new crossroads, Shanghai Co-operation Organisation hears
Tianjin, China — Chinese President Xi Jinping pressed his vision for a new global security and economic order on Monday that prioritises the “Global South”, in a direct challenge to the US, during a summit that included the leaders of Russia and India.
In a thinly veiled swipe at the US and President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, Xi called for a continued “stand against hegemonism and power politics” and a shift to ” true multilateralism”.
“Global governance has reached a new crossroads,” he said.
Xi was hosting more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries at a summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin for the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO), a China-backed initiative given renewed impetus by the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In an image designed to convey a mood of solidarity, Putin and Modi were shown holding hands as they walked jovially towards Xi before the summit opened. The three men stood shoulder-to-shoulder, laughing and surrounded by interpreters.
Narendra Modi met with Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, where the two discussed ways to improve ...
“It’s hard to tell if the scene was choreographed or improvised, but it doesn’t really matter,” wrote Eric Olander, editor-in-chief of The China-Global South Project, a research agency.
“If the U.S. president and his acolytes thought they could use tariffs to pressure China, India, or Russia into submission, that (encounter) says otherwise.”
After the summit, Modi shared a ride with Putin in the Russian leader’s armoured Aurus limousine en route to their bilateral meeting.
“Conversations with him are always insightful,” Modi wrote on X. At the bilateral meeting, Putin addressed Modi in Russian as “Dear Mr Prime Minister, dear friend”.
China and India are the biggest buyers of crude oil from Russia, the world’s second-largest exporter. Trump has imposed additional tariffs on India over the purchases but not on China.
The Beijing-headquartered SCO was formed more than two decades ago as a regional security bloc. China, Russia and four Central Asian states are founding members. India joined in 2017.
Xi did not set out any concrete measures in what he called his “global governance initiative”, the latest in a series of policy frameworks from Beijing geared to promoting China’s leadership and challenging the US-dominated international organisations that took shape after World War 2.
Earlier, Xi also pushed for what he described as more inclusive economic globalisation amid the upheaval caused by Trump’s tariff policies, touting the SCO’s “mega-scale market” and economic opportunity.
‘Putin, whose country has forged closer economic and security ties with China after Russia invaded Ukraine, said the SCO had revived “genuine multilateralism”, with national currencies increasingly used in mutual settlements.
“This, in turn, lays the political and socioeconomic groundwork for the formation of a new system of stability and security in Eurasia,” Putin said.
“This security system, unlike Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models, would genuinely consider the interests of a broad range of countries, be truly balanced, and would not allow one country to ensure its own security at the expense of others.”
Challenging the dollar
Xi called for the creation of a new SCO development bank, in what would be a major step towards the bloc’s long-held aspiration of developing an alternative payment system that circumvents the US dollar and the power of US sanctions.
Beijing will provide 2-billion yuan ($280m) of free aid to member states this year and a further 10-billion yuan of loans to an SCO banking consortium.
China will also build an artificial intelligence co-operation centre for SCO nations, which are also invited to participate in China's lunar research station, Xi added.
Beijing has used the summit as an opportunity to mend ties with New Delhi. Modi, visiting China for the first time in seven years, and Xi agreed on Sunday their countries are development partners, not rivals, and discussed ways to improve trade.
Separately, Xi will preside over a massive military parade on Wednesday in Beijing where he is expected to be joined by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
That parade — to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War 2 — will feature China’s latest military technology in a show of force that analysts say will aim to intimidate and deter potential rivals.
Reuters
Afghanistan quake kills over 800, with 2,800 injured
Xi invites ‘Axis of Upheaval’ to China military parade
India hard-hit by US doubling of tariffs, plans to cushion blow
China rushes to reduce dependency on Nvidia by trebling AI chip output
China aims for deterrence in military show that goes beyond the ‘bling’
Russia set for more austerity and tax hikes as its economy groans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Modi pledges to strengthen ties with China
Xi invites ‘Axis of Upheaval’ to China military parade
China’s Xi Jinping visits Lhasa for Tibet’s 60th anniversary
World briefs: US expects much more tariff revenue
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: US tariffs give Brics renewed momentum
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.