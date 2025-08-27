World / Asia

China rushes to reduce dependency on Nvidia by trebling AI chip output

Combined output from three potential Huawei AI chip plants could surpass China’s current production capacity

27 August 2025 - 16:18
by Dheeraj Kumar and Gursimran Kaur
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — China’s chipmakers are seeking to triple the country’s output of artificial intelligence chips in 2026, rushing to reduce dependence on Nvidia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Huawei aims to begin production at a plant dedicated to making AI chips by year end, with two more facilities set to launch in 2026, the newspaper said citing people familiar with the matter.

The plants are designed to specifically support Huawei, but their ownership remains unclear. Huawei told the FT that it did not have plans for its own plants.

The combined output from the three potential plants could surpass the current production capacity of similar lines at China’s top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), the FT said.

SMIC plans to next year double manufacturing capacity for 7-nanometre chips, for which Huawei is its largest customer, the report said.

Huawei and SMIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Beijing is accelerating work on domestic AI chips, with companies developing processors that rival the performance of Nvidia’s China-special H20, about which the government has expressed security concerns.

Reuters reported in November that Huawei planned to start mass-producing its most advanced AI chip in the first quarter of 2025 despite grappling with the impact of US restrictions.

Reuters

Nvidia earnings to spotlight fallout of China-US trade war

Chipmaker’s fortunes hinge largely on outcome of fraught talks between Washington and Beijing
World
1 day ago

Intel needs more customers rather than US investment

Company faces challenges with yield and competition from TSMC and Nvidia
Companies
3 days ago

Nvidia working on new AI chip for China

Nvidia hoping to deliver samples as early as next month, sources say
Companies
1 week ago

Intel gets $2bn lifeline from SoftBank

Capital injection is major vote of confidence for the troubled US chipmaker that is in the middle of a turnaround
Companies
1 week ago

AI servers drive growth in Taiwan tech sector as Foxconn’s Apple era fades

Tech juggernaut that once assembled millions of iPhones can now say its main business is no longer Apple
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Botswana’s Duma Boko signs $12bn investment deal ...
World / Africa
2.
Botswana declares public health emergency as it ...
World / Africa
3.
World briefs: Belgium resists seizing Russia’s ...
World
4.
At least 20 killed, including 5 journalists, as ...
World
5.
China aims for deterrence in military show that ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.