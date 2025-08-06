Hiroshima’s chilling message 80 years since atomic bomb

Paper lanterns released on the Motoyasu River in remembrance of victims of the atomic bomb detonated over Hiroshima, Japan on August 6 1945. Picture: KIM KYUNG-HOON/Reuters
Hiroshima — Exactly 80 years since an atomic bomb was used in war for the first time, thousands bowed their heads in prayer in Hiroshima on Wednesday, as the city’s mayor warned world leaders about the nuclear warheads that still exist today.
The western Japanese city of Hiroshima was levelled on August 6, 1945, when the US dropped a uranium bomb nicknamed “Little Boy”, killing about 78,000 people instantly.
Hiroshima was the headquarters of some military units and a major supply base during World War 2. US war planners calculated that the surrounding mountains would concentrate the force of the bomb and enhance its destructiveness.
Little Boy unleashed a surge of heat reaching 4,000°C and radiation that killed tens of thousands more by the end of the year. It was followed by a plutonium bomb on Nagasaki three days later, and Japan’s surrender on August 15.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba takes part in an event marking the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6 2025. Picture: KYODO/REUTERS
Heed the lessons
Representatives from 120 countries and territories including the US and Israel — which neither confirms nor denies having nuclear weaponry — attended the annual ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.
After a moment of silence observed at 8:15am, the exact time of the blast, mayor Kazumi Matsui called on leaders to heed the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and warned of the consequences of the global trend towards a military build-up.
“Among the world’s political leaders, there is a growing belief that possessing nuclear weapons is unavoidable to protect their countries,” he said, noting that the US and Russia possessed 90% of the world’s nuclear warheads.
“This situation not only nullifies the lessons the international community has learnt from the tragic history of the past, but also seriously undermines the frameworks for building peace.
“To all the leaders around the world: Please visit Hiroshima and witness for yourselves the reality of the atomic bombing.”
‘History is repeating itself’
Yoshikazu Horie, a 71-year-old tourist, expressed a similar sentiment. “It feels more and more like history is repeating itself. Terrible things are happening in Europe ... Even in Japan, in Asia, it’s going the same way, it’s very scary,” he said.
“I've got grandchildren and I want peace so they can live their lives happily.”
In the decades after the attacks, those who survived, called “hibakusha”, often faced discrimination as rumours spread that they carried diseases and their offspring could be tainted. Their numbers fell below 100,000 for the first time this year.
Japan, the only country to have suffered nuclear attacks, has stated its commitment to nuclear disarmament but is not a signatory or observer of the UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons.
