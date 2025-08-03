World / Asia

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian marches in Australia

Julian Assange among demonstrators demanding peace and aid for Palestinians amid worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

03 August 2025 - 19:13
by Cordelia Hsu and Jill Gralow
Protesters walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Palestine Action Group's March for Humanity in Sydney, Australia, August 3 2025. Picture: DEAN LEWINS/AAP/REUTERS
Sydney — Tens of thousands of demonstrators braved pouring rain to march across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday calling for peace and aid deliveries in the war-torn Gaza Strip, where a humanitarian crisis has been worsening.

Nearly two years into a war that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 60,000 people in Gaza, governments and humanitarian organisations say a shortage of food is leading to widespread starvation.

Some of those attending the march, called by its organisers the “March for Humanity”, carried pots and pans as symbols of the hunger.

Marchers ranged from the elderly to families with young children. Among them was WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Many carried umbrellas. Some waved Palestinian flags and chanted “We are all Palestinians.”

New South Wales police said up to 90,000 people had attended, far more than expected. The protest organiser, Palestine Action Group Sydney, said in a Facebook post as many as 300,000 people may have marched.

New South Wales police and the state’s premier last week tried to block the march from taking place on the bridge, a city landmark and transport thoroughfare, saying the route could cause safety hazards and transport disruption. The state's Supreme Court ruled on Saturday that it could go ahead.

Acting deputy police commissioner Peter McKenna said more than a thousand police were deployed and the size of the crowd had led to fears of a crush.

“No-one was hurt,” he told a press conference. “But gee whizz, I wouldn’t like try and do this every Sunday at that short notice.”

Police were also present in Melbourne, where a similar protest march took place.

Diplomatic pressure ramped up on Israel in recent weeks. France and Canada have said they will recognise a Palestinian state, and Britain says it will follow suit unless Israel addresses the humanitarian crisis and reaches a ceasefire.

Israel has condemned these decisions as rewarding Hamas, the group that governs Gaza and whose attack on Israel in October 2023 began an Israeli offensive that has flattened much of the enclave. Israel has also denied pursuing a policy of starvation and accused Hamas of stealing aid.

Australia’s centre-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he supports a two-state solution and Israel’s denial of aid and killing of civilians “cannot be defended or ignored”, but has not recognised Palestine.

Therese Curtis, a marcher in her 80s, said she had the human right and privilege of good medical care in Australia.

“But the people in Palestine are having their hospitals bombed, they’re being denied a basic right of medical care and I’m marching specifically for that,” she said.

Reuters 

