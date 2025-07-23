World / Asia

China’s neighbours fret as new mega-dam project gets under way

The scheme dwarfs the mighty Three  Gorges Dam

23 July 2025 - 16:53
by David Stanway
The Three Gorges Dam is a huge hydroelectric dam on the Yangtze River in Hubei, China. Picture: 123 RF/ZGSXYCLL
The Three Gorges Dam is a huge hydroelectric dam on the Yangtze River in Hubei, China. Picture: 123 RF/ZGSXYCLL

China has broken ground on what it says will be the world’s largest hydropower project, a $170bn  (R2.98-trillion) behemoth capable of generating enough electricity each year to power Britain.

The scheme dwarfs the mighty Three  Gorges Dam, now the world’s largest, and Chinese construction and engineering stocks surged after Premier Li Qiang unveiled it at the weekend.

For Beijing, the project promises clean power, jobs and a jolt of stimulus for a slowing economy. For neighbours downstream, it stirs old anxieties about water security: the Yarlung  Zangbo becomes the Brahmaputra in India and Bangladesh, a lifeline for millions.

What did China approve?

The plan involves five dams along a 50km stretch where the river plunges 2,000m off the Tibetan Plateau. First power is expected to be generated in the early to mid 2030s, but beyond that and the price tag, China has published little information about how it intends to build the project.

Why are neighbours concerned

That lack of information is compounding fears about water security in India and Bangladesh, which rely on the Brahmaputra for irrigation, hydropower and drinking water.

The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China, said earlier this year the dam could dry out 80% of the river passing through the Indian state while potentially inundating downstream areas such as neighbouring Assam state. In addition to water, the dam will also mean less sediment flowing downstream, according to Michael Steckler, a professor at Columbia University. That sediment carries nutrients essential for agriculture on floodplains downstream.

The central pillar of Qiansimen bridge stands exposed on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing, China, August 18 2022. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
The central pillar of Qiansimen bridge stands exposed on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing, China, August 18 2022. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

India and China fought a border war in this region in the 1960s and the lack of transparency from Beijing has helped fuel speculation it might use the dam to cut off water in another conflict, according to Sayanangshu Modak, an expert on the India-China water relationship at the University of Arizona.

“The construction of the Yarlung Zangbo hydropower project is a matter within the scope of China’s sovereign affairs,” Beijing's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, adding the dam would provide clean energy and prevent flooding.

“China has also conducted necessary communication with downstream countries regarding hydrological information, flood control and disaster mitigation co-operation related to the Yarlung Zangbo project,” the ministry said.

India’s foreign and water ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

Will it starve India of water?

The impact of the dam on downstream flows has been overstated, in part because most of the water that enters the Brahmaputra is from monsoon rainfall south of the Himalayas and not from China, said Modak.

He added China’s plans are for a “run of the river” hydropower project, which means the water will flow normally along the usual course of the Brahmaputra.

India has proposed two dams on the Siang River, its name for the Yarlung Zangbo. One, an 11.5GW project in Arunachal Pradesh, will be India’s largest if it goes ahead. Those have been proposed, in part, to assert India’s claims on the river and bolster its case should China ever seek to divert the water, Modak added.

“If India can show it has been using the water, China cannot unilaterally divert,” he said.

Controversy is common

Quarrels over dams and water security are not new. Pakistan has accused India of weaponising shared water supplies in the disputed Kashmir region after New Delhi suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, which regulates water sharing between the neighbours.

In Egypt, a senior politician was once caught on camera proposing to bomb a controversial Nile River dam planned by Ethiopia during a long-running dispute about the project.

Earthquakes and extreme weather risks

The dam will be built in an earthquake zone also prone to landslides, glacial-lake floods and storms. A spree of dam building in the area sparked concerns from experts about safety after a devastating earthquake in Tibet earlier this year. A much smaller hydropower project on a nearby tributary has been limited to four-month construction windows because of engineering challenges in high altitudes and vicious winters.

Reuters 

Taiwan diplomatic mission in SA downgraded in line with ‘One China’ policy

Taiwan’s downgraded status means it is now a liaison office rather than a full embassy
National
1 day ago

Modi says India’s water will now ‘be used for India itself’

As tensions rise with Pakistan, India’s PM says water that previously was being sent outside the country would now be retained for internal use
World
2 months ago

Medvedev says Russia must be ready for pre-emptive strikes on West

Former Russian president says Moscow should respond if the West escalates the Ukraine war
World
6 days ago

Trump says Indonesia to pay 19% tariff as part of trade deal with US

Indonesia says it is preparing a statement after Trump's announcement it had agreed to a 19% tariff on its exports to the US with tariff-free access ...
World
1 week ago
