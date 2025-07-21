Japan’s PM Ishiba to oversee tariff talks despite election loss

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attends a press conference at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo on July 21 2025. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/PHILIP FONG
Bengaluru — Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba vowed to remain in his post yesterday after his ruling coalition suffered a bruising defeat in upper house elections, prompting some in his own party to doubt his leadership as the opposition weighed a no-confidence motion.
The embattled prime minister told a news conference he would remain in office to oversee tariff talks with the US and other pressing matters, such as rising consumer prices that are straining the world’s fourth-largest economy.
“I will stay in office and do everything in my power to chart a path towards resolving these challenges,” Ishiba said, adding that he intended to speak directly with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible and deliver tangible results.
Analysts say his days may be numbered, however, having also lost control of the more powerful lower house in elections last year and shedding votes on Sunday to opposition parties pledging to cut taxes and tighten immigration policies.
“The political situation has become fluid and could lead to a leadership change or the reshuffling of the coalition in coming months,” Oxford Economics’ lead Japan economist Norihiro Yamaguchi said.
Investors fear Ishiba’s administration will now be more beholden to opposition parties advocating for tax cuts and welfare spending that the world’s most indebted country can ill afford.
The 68-year-old leader said he had no plans to expand his coalition but would work with opposition parties to address voter concerns about inflation.
He cautioned, though, that tax changes would not deliver the immediate help households need.
Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday yesterday, though the yen strengthened and Nikkei futures rose slightly, as the election results appeared to be priced in.
Yields on Japanese government bonds sold off sharply ahead of the ballot as polls showed the ruling coalition — which had been calling for fiscal restraint — was likely to lose its majority in the upper house.
Adding to the economic anxiety, Ishiba’s lack of progress in averting tariffs set to be imposed by its biggest trading partner, the US, on August 1 appears to have frustrated some voters.
“Had the ruling party resolved even one of these issues, it [its approval rate] would have gone up, but we didn’t feel anything and it seems like the US would continue to push us about,” Hideaki Matsuda, a 60-year-old company manager, said outside Tokyo’s bustling Shinjuku station.
Japan’s chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa departed for trade talks in Washington yesterday morning, his eighth visit in three months.
Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has ruled Japan for most of its post-war history, and coalition partner Komeito returned 47 seats, short of the 50 seats it needed to ensure a majority in the 248-seat upper chamber in an election where half the seats were up for grabs.
The leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDPJ), Yoshihiko Noda, said on Sunday he is considering submitting a vote of non-confidence in the Ishiba administration as the result showed it did not have voters’ trust.
The CDPJ returned 22 seats in the ballot, finishing second.
Some senior LDP legislators were also quietly voicing doubts over whether Ishiba should stay, according to local media reports.
Among them was former prime minister Taro Aso, leader of a powerful faction within the ruling party, who said he “couldn't accept” Ishiba staying on, Japan’s TV Asahi reported.
Senior party members including Aso met on Sunday evening to discuss whether Ishiba should resign, Sankei newspaper reported.
“It is natural that there are various opinions within the party,” Ishiba said, when asked about the members of his party calling for his resignation.
The far-right Sanseito party clocked the biggest gains of the night, adding 14 seats to one elected previously.
Dragging once-fringe rhetoric into the mainstream, its success could mark the arrival of populist politics in Japan, which until now has failed to take root as it has in the US and Western Europe.
Sanseito’s party leader Sohei Kamiya, a former supermarket manager and English teacher, has previously pointed to Germany’s AfD and Reform UK as a possible blueprint for future success.
Japan’s PM Ishiba to oversee tariff talks despite election loss
Embattled prime minister intends to speak directly with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible
Bengaluru — Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba vowed to remain in his post yesterday after his ruling coalition suffered a bruising defeat in upper house elections, prompting some in his own party to doubt his leadership as the opposition weighed a no-confidence motion.
The embattled prime minister told a news conference he would remain in office to oversee tariff talks with the US and other pressing matters, such as rising consumer prices that are straining the world’s fourth-largest economy.
“I will stay in office and do everything in my power to chart a path towards resolving these challenges,” Ishiba said, adding that he intended to speak directly with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible and deliver tangible results.
Analysts say his days may be numbered, however, having also lost control of the more powerful lower house in elections last year and shedding votes on Sunday to opposition parties pledging to cut taxes and tighten immigration policies.
“The political situation has become fluid and could lead to a leadership change or the reshuffling of the coalition in coming months,” Oxford Economics’ lead Japan economist Norihiro Yamaguchi said.
Investors fear Ishiba’s administration will now be more beholden to opposition parties advocating for tax cuts and welfare spending that the world’s most indebted country can ill afford.
The 68-year-old leader said he had no plans to expand his coalition but would work with opposition parties to address voter concerns about inflation.
He cautioned, though, that tax changes would not deliver the immediate help households need.
Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday yesterday, though the yen strengthened and Nikkei futures rose slightly, as the election results appeared to be priced in.
Yields on Japanese government bonds sold off sharply ahead of the ballot as polls showed the ruling coalition — which had been calling for fiscal restraint — was likely to lose its majority in the upper house.
Adding to the economic anxiety, Ishiba’s lack of progress in averting tariffs set to be imposed by its biggest trading partner, the US, on August 1 appears to have frustrated some voters.
“Had the ruling party resolved even one of these issues, it [its approval rate] would have gone up, but we didn’t feel anything and it seems like the US would continue to push us about,” Hideaki Matsuda, a 60-year-old company manager, said outside Tokyo’s bustling Shinjuku station.
Japan’s chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa departed for trade talks in Washington yesterday morning, his eighth visit in three months.
Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has ruled Japan for most of its post-war history, and coalition partner Komeito returned 47 seats, short of the 50 seats it needed to ensure a majority in the 248-seat upper chamber in an election where half the seats were up for grabs.
The leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDPJ), Yoshihiko Noda, said on Sunday he is considering submitting a vote of non-confidence in the Ishiba administration as the result showed it did not have voters’ trust.
The CDPJ returned 22 seats in the ballot, finishing second.
Some senior LDP legislators were also quietly voicing doubts over whether Ishiba should stay, according to local media reports.
Among them was former prime minister Taro Aso, leader of a powerful faction within the ruling party, who said he “couldn't accept” Ishiba staying on, Japan’s TV Asahi reported.
Senior party members including Aso met on Sunday evening to discuss whether Ishiba should resign, Sankei newspaper reported.
“It is natural that there are various opinions within the party,” Ishiba said, when asked about the members of his party calling for his resignation.
The far-right Sanseito party clocked the biggest gains of the night, adding 14 seats to one elected previously.
Dragging once-fringe rhetoric into the mainstream, its success could mark the arrival of populist politics in Japan, which until now has failed to take root as it has in the US and Western Europe.
Sanseito’s party leader Sohei Kamiya, a former supermarket manager and English teacher, has previously pointed to Germany’s AfD and Reform UK as a possible blueprint for future success.
Reuters
‘Harsh result’ in Japanese vote as US tariff deadline looms
Chinese agency says foreign spies are trying to ‘steal’ rare earths
Ruling to take nine months as Hong Kong activists’ appeal ends
Samsung chair Lee cleared by South Korea’s top court in 2015 merger fraud case
Pilot cut flow of fuel to Air India plane that crashed, WSJ reports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
‘Harsh result’ in Japanese vote as US tariff deadline looms
World briefs: Japan and US hold talks on tariffs
Trump cranks up trade war with threat of 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico
US treasury’s Scott Bessent to skip G20 meeting in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.