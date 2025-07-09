Chinese economy to ‘surpass $19.5-trillion this year’

A Chinese national flag flies in Shanghai, China. Picture: REUTERS/GO NAKAMURA
Beijing — The size of China’s economy will exceed 140-trillion yuan ($19.5-trillion) this year, the head of the state planner said as policymakers look to steer the country beyond the five-year policy plan, which concludes at the end of 2025. The world’s second-largest economy is grappling with a prolonged trade war with the US and persistent deflationary pressures.
“Looking back at the 14th five-year plan period, the challenges encountered were greater than expected, but the achievements exceeded expectations,” Zheng Shanjie, chair of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.
Zheng highlighted progress made under the 2021—25 five-year plan, which focuses on priorities such as economic development, technological innovation, green transformation and improvements in people’s livelihoods.
In its 14th five-year plan released in 2021, China dropped a specific GDP growth target for 2021—25, but has continued to set annual growth targets during the plan period, with the goal for 2025 set at about 5%.
The economy grew at an average annual pace of 5.4% from 2021-24, despite the effect of Covid-19, official data showed.
Zheng said China has built the world’s largest and most comprehensive manufacturing sector, strengthening its industrial and supply chains and boosting confidence in the country’s ability to handle various risks and challenges.
Foreign technology curbs would only strengthen China’s self-reliance and its capacity to be innovative, Zheng said.
Officials at the briefing offered no details on the 15th five-year plan, as Chinese leaders are still gathering proposals for the blueprint, which will outline national priorities through 2030.
Chinese government advisers are stepping up calls to make the household sector’s contribution to broader economic growth a top priority at Beijing’s upcoming five-year policy plan, as trade tensions and deflation threaten the outlook.
Reuters
