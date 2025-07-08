Asian states seek concessions ahead of August deadline

A woman shops for a washing machine in Bangkok, Thailand, July 8 2025. Picture: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa
Washington/Tokyo — Powerhouse Asian economies Japan and South Korea said on Tuesday they would try to negotiate with the US to soften the impact of sharply higher tariffs that President Donald Trump now plans to impose from the start of August.
Trump ramped up his trade war again on Monday, telling 14 countries they would face tariffs ranging from 25% for countries including Japan and South Korea, to 40% for Laos and Myanmar.
However, with the start date pushed back to August 1, it created a three-week window for countries to press for better terms, while prolonging damaging uncertainty about the terms of trade.
Stephen Miran, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said he was optimistic that more trade deals could be struck before the end of the week.
“However, it’s incumbent upon the other countries to make the concessions that convince the president that the deals are worth taking for America,” Miran told Fox News.
Vehicle industry
Japan wants concessions for its large vehicle industry, top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday.
Akazawa said he held a 40-minute phone call with US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick in which the two agreed to continue negotiations. However, he said he would not sacrifice Japan’s agriculture sector — a powerful political lobby domestically — for the sake of an early deal.
South Korea said it planned to intensify trade talks over the coming weeks “to reach a mutually beneficial result”.
Asked if the latest deadline was firm, Trump replied on Monday: “I would say firm, but not 100% firm. If they call up and they say we’d like to do something a different way, we’re going to be open to that.”
Global stocks showed muted reaction on Tuesday, as investors took in their stride the latest twist in the tariff saga, but the yen slid on the prospect of duties on Japanese goods.
Economists warned that the long-running tariff disputes risked stunting growth and pushing up prices, causing headaches for policymakers.
“The ongoing threat of higher tariffs intensifies stagflationary risks in the US and puts pressure on Europe to stimulate domestic demand further in order to offset headwinds in international trade,” said David Kohl, chief economist at Swiss-based bank Julius Baer.
After Trump’s announcement of new higher tariff rates for the 14 countries, US research group Yale Budget Lab estimates consumers face an effective US tariff rate of 17.6%, up from 15.8% previously and the highest since 1934.
Goldman Sachs said Monday’s actions would add 1.4 percentage points to the US effective tariff rate.
Germany determined
The EU, which is the largest bilateral trade partner of the US, aims to strike a deal before August 1 with negotiations focused on “rebalancing” and concessions for certain key export industries, a European source said.
However, German finance minister Lars Klingbeil warned that the EU was prepared to retaliate if necessary.
“If we don’t reach a fair trade deal with the US, the EU is ready to take counter measures,” Klingbeil said on Tuesday, speaking in the lower house of parliament.
Some EU sources had said late on Monday that the bloc was close to an agreement with the Trump administration.
This could involve limited concessions to US baseline tariffs of 10% for aircraft and parts, some medical equipment and spirits.
Only two deals have been struck so far, with Britain and Vietnam. Trump has also said a deal with India was close.
Washington and Beijing agreed to a trade framework in June, but with many of the details still unclear, traders and investors are watching to see if it unravels before a separate, US-imposed August 12 deadline or leads to a lasting detente.
Tariff pain
Trump said the US would impose tariffs of 25% on goods from Tunisia, Malaysia and Kazakhstan, with levies of 30% on SA, Bosnia and Herzegovina, climbing to 32% on Indonesia, 35% on Serbia and Bangladesh, 36% on Cambodia and Thailand and 40% on Laos and Myanmar.
Cambodia, hit hard by levies imposed in April, on Tuesday hailed as a big success a reduction in the tariff rate from 49% to 36% and said it was seeking to negotiate a further cut.
The tariffs have been an issue for Cambodia’s garments and footwear sector, a major employer and the biggest driver of its economy.
The US is also the main export market for Bangladesh’s ready-made garments industry, which accounts for more than 80% of its export earnings and employs 4-million people.
“This is absolutely shocking news for us,” Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said on Tuesday.
“We were really hoping the tariffs would be somewhere between 10%-20%. This will hurt our industry badly.”
Asian states seek concessions ahead of August deadline
Japan, South Korea and other countries focus on three-week window to press for better trade terms
Washington/Tokyo — Powerhouse Asian economies Japan and South Korea said on Tuesday they would try to negotiate with the US to soften the impact of sharply higher tariffs that President Donald Trump now plans to impose from the start of August.
Trump ramped up his trade war again on Monday, telling 14 countries they would face tariffs ranging from 25% for countries including Japan and South Korea, to 40% for Laos and Myanmar.
However, with the start date pushed back to August 1, it created a three-week window for countries to press for better terms, while prolonging damaging uncertainty about the terms of trade.
Stephen Miran, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said he was optimistic that more trade deals could be struck before the end of the week.
“However, it’s incumbent upon the other countries to make the concessions that convince the president that the deals are worth taking for America,” Miran told Fox News.
Vehicle industry
Japan wants concessions for its large vehicle industry, top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday.
Akazawa said he held a 40-minute phone call with US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick in which the two agreed to continue negotiations. However, he said he would not sacrifice Japan’s agriculture sector — a powerful political lobby domestically — for the sake of an early deal.
South Korea said it planned to intensify trade talks over the coming weeks “to reach a mutually beneficial result”.
Asked if the latest deadline was firm, Trump replied on Monday: “I would say firm, but not 100% firm. If they call up and they say we’d like to do something a different way, we’re going to be open to that.”
Global stocks showed muted reaction on Tuesday, as investors took in their stride the latest twist in the tariff saga, but the yen slid on the prospect of duties on Japanese goods.
Economists warned that the long-running tariff disputes risked stunting growth and pushing up prices, causing headaches for policymakers.
“The ongoing threat of higher tariffs intensifies stagflationary risks in the US and puts pressure on Europe to stimulate domestic demand further in order to offset headwinds in international trade,” said David Kohl, chief economist at Swiss-based bank Julius Baer.
After Trump’s announcement of new higher tariff rates for the 14 countries, US research group Yale Budget Lab estimates consumers face an effective US tariff rate of 17.6%, up from 15.8% previously and the highest since 1934.
Goldman Sachs said Monday’s actions would add 1.4 percentage points to the US effective tariff rate.
Germany determined
The EU, which is the largest bilateral trade partner of the US, aims to strike a deal before August 1 with negotiations focused on “rebalancing” and concessions for certain key export industries, a European source said.
However, German finance minister Lars Klingbeil warned that the EU was prepared to retaliate if necessary.
“If we don’t reach a fair trade deal with the US, the EU is ready to take counter measures,” Klingbeil said on Tuesday, speaking in the lower house of parliament.
Some EU sources had said late on Monday that the bloc was close to an agreement with the Trump administration.
This could involve limited concessions to US baseline tariffs of 10% for aircraft and parts, some medical equipment and spirits.
Only two deals have been struck so far, with Britain and Vietnam. Trump has also said a deal with India was close.
Washington and Beijing agreed to a trade framework in June, but with many of the details still unclear, traders and investors are watching to see if it unravels before a separate, US-imposed August 12 deadline or leads to a lasting detente.
Tariff pain
Trump said the US would impose tariffs of 25% on goods from Tunisia, Malaysia and Kazakhstan, with levies of 30% on SA, Bosnia and Herzegovina, climbing to 32% on Indonesia, 35% on Serbia and Bangladesh, 36% on Cambodia and Thailand and 40% on Laos and Myanmar.
Cambodia, hit hard by levies imposed in April, on Tuesday hailed as a big success a reduction in the tariff rate from 49% to 36% and said it was seeking to negotiate a further cut.
The tariffs have been an issue for Cambodia’s garments and footwear sector, a major employer and the biggest driver of its economy.
The US is also the main export market for Bangladesh’s ready-made garments industry, which accounts for more than 80% of its export earnings and employs 4-million people.
“This is absolutely shocking news for us,” Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said on Tuesday.
“We were really hoping the tariffs would be somewhere between 10%-20%. This will hurt our industry badly.”
Reuters
Oil rises as demand outweighs Opec+ output hike
China’s central bank adds gold to its reserves for eighth straight month
Dalai Lama continues to rile China as he turns 90
Tau says he has a better plan for R26bn funds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump’s tariffs could cork wine and clip ostrich trade
US warns of tariff ‘boomerang’ for trading partners dragging their heels
WRAP: SA seeks tariff reprieve before August 1
German exports plummet 1.4% in May after race to beat tariffs slows
Trump says countries aligning with ‘anti-American policies’ of Brics to face ...
Markets ‘not too unsettled’ as pause on Trump tariffs about to expire
Brazil’s leader tells Trump the world does not want an ‘emperor’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.