Dalai Lama continues to rile China as he turns 90

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, at his 90th birthday celebration in the Dharamshala, India, on July 6. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Dharamshala, India — The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists, the Dalai Lama, turned 90 on Sunday after a week of celebrations by followers during which he riled China again and spoke about his hope to live beyond 130 and reincarnate after dying.
The Nobel laureate is regarded as one of the world’s most influential religious leaders, with a following that extends well beyond Buddhism, but not by Beijing, which calls him a separatist and has sought to bring the faith under its control.
Fleeing his native Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, the 14th Dalai Lama, with hundreds of thousands of Tibetans, took shelter in India and has since advocated a peaceful “middle way” to seek autonomy and religious freedom for the Tibetan people.
Dressed in his traditional yellow and burgundy robe, the Dalai Lama arrived at a temple to smiles and claps from thousands of monks and followers who had gathered on a rainy morning in the small Indian hill town of Dharamshala, where he lives. He waved and greeted them as he walked slowly to the stage with support from monks.
“As far as I am concerned, I have a human life and as humans it is quite natural for us to love and help one another,” the Dalai Lama said, speaking after a Tibetan cultural performance that included songs for his long life.
Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama is served food during his 90th birthday celebration in Dharamshala, India, on July 6. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
“I live my life in the service of other sentient beings,” he said, flanked on the stage with long-time supporters including Western diplomats, Indian federal ministers, Hollywood star Richard Gere and a monk who is expected to lead the search for his successor.
In a sign of solidarity, Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te, leaders of Indian states bordering Tibet, and three former US presidents sent greetings to the Dalai Lama, including Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton, whose video messages were played at the event.
In the preceding week of celebrations, the Dalai Lama had said he would reincarnate as the leader of the faith upon his death and that his nonprofit institution, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, had the sole authority to recognise his successor.
China has said that the succession will have to be approved by its leaders, and the US has called on Beijing to cease what it describes as interference in the succession of the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan Buddhist Lamas.
A Tibetan girl pays a flute during celebrations to mark the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ABHISHEK CHINNAPPA
After about two hours, the Dalai Lama left the venue abruptly after eating a piece of his birthday cake. A source earlier said he had not been feeling too well.
Guests gathered at the ceremony took turns to speak, including Indian parliamentary and minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, who had earlier made a rare statement contradicting China by backing the Dalai Lama’s position on his successor.
He later clarified that the statement was made in his personal capacity as China warned New Delhi against interfering in its domestic affairs at the expense of bilateral relations.
On Sunday, Rijiju said the Dalai Lama was India’s “most honoured guest … We feel blessed for his presence here in our country.”
He said he had always held the view that there was a need to contribute significantly towards the cause of the Tibetan people, and added that, as a devotee “we will follow the directions and the guidelines to be issued from the institution of the Dalai Lama”.
Cultural performances were held throughout the morning, including from Bollywood playback singers, while messages from global leaders were read out.
“I join 1.4-billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio sent a message that said the Dalai Lama continued to inspire people by embodying a message of “unity, peace and compassion”.
“The US remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference,” he said, according to a state department readout.
