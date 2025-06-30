Iranian newspaper accuses IAEA boss of ties to Israel’s Mossad

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi arrives for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Dubai — Britain, France and Germany denounced threats against the head of the UN nuclear watchdog on Monday, after a hardline Iranian newspaper said IAEA boss Rafael Grossi should be tried and executed as an Israeli agent.
“France, Germany and the UK condemn threats against the director-general of the IAEA Rafael Grossi and reiterate our full support to the agency and the DG in carrying out their mandate,” said a statement from the three countries’ foreign ministries.
“We call on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease co-operation with the IAEA. We urge Iran to immediately resume full co-operation in line with its legally binding obligations, and to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of IAEA personnel,” they added.
The statement did not specify what threats had been made against Grossi, but it follows an article in Iran’s hardline Kayhan newspaper, closely associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which accused Grossi of ties to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. Should Grossi enter Iran, he should be tried and sentenced to death, it said.
Justification
Grossi has not directly responded to the newspaper’s allegations. He has said his top priority is ensuring IAEA inspectors can return to nuclear sites in Iran as soon as possible.
Iranian officials have not publicly endorsed the newspaper article. Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir-Saeid Iravani, denied that there was any threat against Grossi.
But Iran has increasingly criticised Grossi and threatened to halt co-operation with the IAEA, which Tehran blames for providing a justification for Israel’s bombing, which began the day after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Monday that the IAEA’s “double standards” had created problems for regional and global security, Iranian state media reported.
“The view of the Iranian government, parliament and people is that the IAEA director has not acted impartially in relation to our country’s nuclear file, despite all the co-operation and interactions that have taken place, and this behaviour is in no way acceptable to us,” the reports quote Pezeshkian as saying.
Regrettable
Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said Grossi is not welcome in Iran, having carried out “malign action” and played a “regrettable role”.
Iran also said on Monday it could not yet be expected to guarantee the safety of IAEA inspectors.
“How can they expect us to ensure the safety and security of the agency’s inspectors when Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities were attacked a few days ago?” foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told a news conference.
Baghaei said an Iranian parliamentary bill calling for the government to withdraw co-operation with the IAEA had been approved by the Guardian Council, a security body controlled by appointees of the supreme leader, and was now mandatory.
“Iran shouldn’t be expected to accept its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty when the UN nuclear watchdog has stopped short of condemning the attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites,” Baghaei said.
