Earnings to keep falling on trade risks, Australian government says

The Gruyere gold mine in Western Australia. Gold will shine next year and is expected to become Australia’s third-largest export, says the report. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sydney — Australia’s mining and energy export earnings are expected to continue to slide over the next two years due to elevated risks of trade barriers, falling bulk commodity prices and a weak global economy, a government report said on Monday.
The June-quarter report by Australia’s department of industry, science and resources said uncertainties swirling over US President Donald Trump’s policies have disrupted global trade, forcing businesses to delay their investment decisions.
“The increased caution has induced further weakness in activity. The associated uncertainty is likely to impinge on world commodity demand, as the nations that Australia supplies are affected,” the report said.
“The outlook is more uncertain than normal.”
In April, Trump imposed a 10% tariff on goods from most countries, though he suspended higher levies on many trading partners for 90 days until next month.
Trump said last week that the US had signed an agreement with China, Australia’s largest trading partner, related to trade but he did not provide details.
For the 2024/25 financial year ending this month, Australia is estimated to post commodity earnings of A$385bn ($252bn), down from A$415bn in 2023/24.
That is expected to fall to A$369bn next year and to A$352bn in 2026/27.
Prices for iron ore, Australia’s top export, and liquefied natural gas are likely to ease due to higher global supply, the report said. Iron ore export earnings could fall from A$116bn this year to A$105bn next year and to A$97bn in 2026/27.
Gold will shine next year and is expected to become Australia’s third-largest export after iron ore and LNG at A$56bn with both volumes and prices expected to increase, the report said.
“Higher prices for gold, and forecast higher copper and lithium exports, are partly offsetting the effect of lower prices for iron ore, coal and LNG,” resources minister Madeleine King said in a statement.
Lithium prices are expected to recover slowly after the recent drop, with revenue forecast to rise from A$4.6bn this year to more than A$5.5bn next year and more than A$6.6bn in 2026/27, the report said.
Reuters
