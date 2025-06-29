World / Asia

Earnings to keep falling on trade risks, Australian government says

Uncertainties over US President Trump’s policies have disrupted global trade, forcing businesses to delay investment decisions

29 June 2025 - 21:15
by Renju Jose
The Gruyere gold mine in Western Australia. Gold will shine next year and is expected to become Australia’s third-largest export, says the report. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sydney — Australia’s mining and energy export earnings are expected to continue to slide over the next two years due to elevated risks of trade barriers, falling bulk commodity prices and a weak global economy, a government report said on Monday.

The June-quarter report by Australia’s department of industry, science and resources said uncertainties swirling over US President Donald Trump’s policies have disrupted global trade, forcing businesses to delay their investment decisions.

“The increased caution has induced further weakness in activity. The associated uncertainty is likely to impinge on world commodity demand, as the nations that Australia supplies are affected,” the report said.

“The outlook is more uncertain than normal.”

In April, Trump imposed a 10% tariff on goods from most countries, though he suspended higher levies on many trading partners for 90 days until next month.

Trump said last week that the US had signed an agreement with China, Australia’s largest trading partner, related to trade but he did not provide details.

For the 2024/25 financial year ending this month, Australia is estimated to post commodity earnings of A$385bn ($252bn), down from A$415bn in 2023/24.

That is expected to fall to A$369bn next year and to A$352bn in 2026/27.

Prices for iron ore, Australia’s top export, and liquefied natural gas are likely to ease due to higher global supply, the report said. Iron ore export earnings could fall from A$116bn this year to A$105bn next year and to A$97bn in 2026/27.

Gold will shine next year and is expected to become Australia’s third-largest export after iron ore and LNG at A$56bn with both volumes and prices expected to increase, the report said.

“Higher prices for gold, and forecast higher copper and lithium exports, are partly offsetting the effect of lower prices for iron ore, coal and LNG,” resources minister Madeleine King said in a statement.

Lithium prices are expected to recover slowly after the recent drop, with revenue forecast to rise from A$4.6bn this year to more than A$5.5bn next year and more than A$6.6bn in 2026/27, the report said.

Reuters

Diversification takes its toll on global mining industry

PwC’s latest report shows lower profit, investment and dealmaking among the world’s top 40 miners last year
Companies
2 days ago

Raubex raises quality checks as bitumen imports flood market

Group moves to protect its supply of key ingredient as it scouts for lucrative projects
Companies
4 hours ago

Reserve Bank says uncertainty worse than during Covid-19

Geopolitical tension, fragile infrastructure and threat of sudden capital outflows have all intensified since November review
Economy
1 week ago

Cash-rich Harmony on track to meet production guidance

Record prices continue to free up capital for SA's largest gold producer by volume
Companies
6 days ago

Central banks still bullish on gold, says World Gold Council

The research group’s latest survey points to upside in the gold price forecast
Markets
4 days ago
