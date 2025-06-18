Second volcano eruption in two days forces Bali to cancel some flights

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki spews smoke and volcanic ash as seen from Kawalelo village in East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on June 17 2025. Picture: REUTERS/FLORIANA JIJANA J. TOBIN
Jakarta, Indonesia — More than 20 flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali were cancelled or delayed and three airports in East Nusa Tenggara province were closed due to the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, officials said on Wednesday.
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, which is in East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash 11km high, forcing the country’s volcanology agency to raise the alert level to the highest.
It erupted again on Wednesday morning, belching a 1km high ash cloud, the agency said in a statement. At least 26 international and domestic flights were cancelled or delayed, Indonesia's transportation ministry said in a statement, affecting more than 14,000 passengers.
These included at least 14 flights from India, Singapore and Australia to Bali, the Bali international airport website showed.
Singapore Airlines cancelled four flights between Bali’s Denpasar airport and Singapore, and its budget subsidiary Scoot cancelled flights to Bali and the neighbouring island Lombok, the airlines said.
Qantas’ low-cost carrier JetStar cancelled several morning flights to Bali from Australia and expects afternoon flights to be delayed. "Forecasts show the ash cloud is expected to clear by later tonight," JetStar said in a midday travel bulletin.
A number of flights operated by AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia Indonesia to and from Bali, Lombok and Labuan Bajo were also cancelled or rescheduled, the company said in a statement. The government closed three airports in East Nusa Tenggara province, including Fransiskus Xaverius Seda in Maumere, from Wednesday until Thursday, as they prioritised the safety of the passengers, said the transportation ministry.
The eruption also forced local authorities to evacuate dozens of residents living in two villages near the volcano, Avi Hallan, an official at the local disaster mitigation agency told Reuters.
“Streets in the two villages were filled with thick ash, gravel, and sand,” she said, adding no casualties were reported. The volcano last erupted in May.
Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of high seismic activity atop multiple tectonic plates.
Second volcano eruption in two days forces Bali to cancel some flights
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia first erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash 11km high
Jakarta, Indonesia — More than 20 flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali were cancelled or delayed and three airports in East Nusa Tenggara province were closed due to the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, officials said on Wednesday.
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, which is in East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash 11km high, forcing the country’s volcanology agency to raise the alert level to the highest.
It erupted again on Wednesday morning, belching a 1km high ash cloud, the agency said in a statement. At least 26 international and domestic flights were cancelled or delayed, Indonesia's transportation ministry said in a statement, affecting more than 14,000 passengers.
These included at least 14 flights from India, Singapore and Australia to Bali, the Bali international airport website showed.
Singapore Airlines cancelled four flights between Bali’s Denpasar airport and Singapore, and its budget subsidiary Scoot cancelled flights to Bali and the neighbouring island Lombok, the airlines said.
Qantas’ low-cost carrier JetStar cancelled several morning flights to Bali from Australia and expects afternoon flights to be delayed. "Forecasts show the ash cloud is expected to clear by later tonight," JetStar said in a midday travel bulletin.
A number of flights operated by AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia Indonesia to and from Bali, Lombok and Labuan Bajo were also cancelled or rescheduled, the company said in a statement. The government closed three airports in East Nusa Tenggara province, including Fransiskus Xaverius Seda in Maumere, from Wednesday until Thursday, as they prioritised the safety of the passengers, said the transportation ministry.
The eruption also forced local authorities to evacuate dozens of residents living in two villages near the volcano, Avi Hallan, an official at the local disaster mitigation agency told Reuters.
“Streets in the two villages were filled with thick ash, gravel, and sand,” she said, adding no casualties were reported. The volcano last erupted in May.
Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of high seismic activity atop multiple tectonic plates.
Reuters
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts, killing 10 people
Thousands evacuated as Indonesia’s Ruang volcano erupts
Fishing town and infrastructure safe as Icelandic volcano keeps spewing lava
Iceland volcano erupts, cutting off heating to thousands in midwinter
Iceland lava flow eases, but danger persists
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts, killing 10 people
Thousands evacuated as Indonesia’s Ruang volcano erupts
Fishing town and infrastructure safe as Icelandic volcano keeps spewing lava
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.