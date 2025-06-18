World / Asia

Iran draws red line it warns US not to cross

We will respond firmly if the US becomes directly involved in Israeli strikes, says Iran’s UN ambassador

18 June 2025 - 14:07
by Olivia Le Poidevin
Iranian flags fly as fire and smoke from an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot rise, following Israeli strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on June 15 2025. Picture: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS
Geneva — Iran has conveyed to Washington that it will respond firmly to the US if it becomes directly involved in Israel’s military campaign, the Iranian ambassador to the UN in Geneva said on Wednesday.

Ali Bahreini told reporters that he saw the US as “complicit in what Israel is doing”. Iran would set a red line, and respond if the US crosses it, he said, without specifying what actions would provoke a response.

Israel launched an air war on Friday after saying it had concluded Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons. US President Donald Trump called on Tuesday for Iran’s “unconditional surrender”.

Bahreini called Trump’s remarks “completely unwarranted and very hostile. We cannot ignore them. We are vigilant about what Trump is saying. We will put it in our calculations and assessments.”

The US has so far taken only indirect actions, including helping to shoot down missiles fired towards Israel. It is deploying more fighter aircraft to the Middle East and extending the deployment of other warplanes, three US officials said.

“I am confident that (Iran’s military) will react strongly, proportionally and appropriately. We are closely following the level of involvement in the US. We will react whenever it is needed,” he said.

Thousands of people were fleeing Tehran and other major cities on Wednesday, Iranian media reported, as Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other.

Reuters

