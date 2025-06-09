World / Asia

Australia trials faster IPOs as funds raised through them hit 10-year low

Changes could shave as much as one week off the typical 20-week IPO process and reduce deal execution risk

09 June 2025 - 18:08
by Christine Chen and Scott Murdoch
The Australian Securities Exchange logo is shown in central Sydney, Australia. File photo: DAVID GRAY/REUTERS
Sydney — Australia’s securities regulator said on Tuesday it would trial changes to speed up initial public offerings that are at a decade low by implementing recommendations from earlier reviews and allowing faster access for retail investors.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (Asic) said the changes could shave as much as one week off the typical 20-week IPO process and reduce deal execution risk.

The trial will begin on Tuesday and last for two years, the regulator said.

“Creating a more streamlined IPO process underscores our commitment to ensuring our public markets remain attractive to companies and investors,” Asic chair Joe Longo said in a statement.

Longo said the funds raised through IPOs were at the lowest level in more than a decade, with only A$4.2bn ($2.74bn) raised last year compared to A$22.9bn in 2014.

Asic’s new measures come just days after Virgin Australia launched a closely watched A$685m IPO that attracted strong investor demand.

Asic said the changes applied to companies seeking to list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) through “fast-track” status, with a projected market capitalisation above A$100m and no ASX-imposed escrow.

Most Australian IPOs are carried out through a front-end book-building process, which means the price is set and investor bids are taken ahead of the prospectus being reviewed and approved by Australian regulators.

Asic and the ASX have been under pressure to speed up the IPO vetting process, to reduce the time investors are exposed to market fluctuations while a prospectus is under review.

Under the planned changes, companies would be able to submit a confidential prospectus or product disclosure statement at least 14 days before formal lodgement for Asic review.

Asic said it would also adopt a “no action” position allowing eligible companies to begin accepting retail investor applications during the standard seven-day exposure period.

Typically, retail investor orders are taken after the prospectus becomes public following the regulator’s reviews.

The trial was also a part of a broader review of regulatory settings around IPOs, Asic said.

“While we do not see regulatory settings as the silver bullet, we have received lots of ideas and are considering further regulatory adjustments to support a strong and well-functioning market,” Longo said.

Reuters

Shein aims to list in Hong Kong as London IPO stalls, sources say

The online fast-fashion retailer has not yet received nod for its London IPO from Chinese regulators
Companies
1 week ago

M&A deals hit 20 year-low after Trump’s tariffs

The number of contracts signed worldwide fell in April to the lowest level since February 2005
Companies
1 month ago

Goldman shareholders approve $160m executive bonuses despite opposition

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis opposed hefty retention bonuses for CEO David Solomon and president John Waldron
Companies
1 month ago

Goldman Sachs ends diversity pledge for IPOs

Investment bank says decision taken in light of potential scrutiny after Donald Trump’s executive orders
Companies
3 months ago

Morgan Stanley more than doubles fourth-quarter profit

Record revenue in the three months to end-December fulled by flurry of deals and stock sales
Companies
4 months ago
