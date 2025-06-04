World / Asia

Bengaluru fans die in stampede at Indian cricket stadium

Official says 11 killed and 47 injured at event celebrating Bengaluru’s IPL victory

04 June 2025 - 19:32
by Sethuraman N R and Haripriya Suresh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A guard stands at a gate as Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans throng their teams win, in Bengaluru, India, June 4 2025. At least 11 people died in a crowd surge outside a cricket stadium Bengaluru. Picture: ABHISHEK CHINNAPPA/GETTY IMAGES
A guard stands at a gate as Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans throng their teams win, in Bengaluru, India, June 4 2025. At least 11 people died in a crowd surge outside a cricket stadium Bengaluru. Picture: ABHISHEK CHINNAPPA/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — At least 11 people died on Wednesday in a crowd surge outside a cricket stadium in the Indian city of Bengaluru where fans were celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first Indian Premier League title win, authorities said.

Thousands of people, some waving the home team’s red flag, lined streets around the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the team arrived in a bus in the evening, TV channels showed, with some climbing trees and the stadium wall for a better view.

As the celebration proceeded, some people outside without passes tried to push through gates and there was further trouble between the perimeter and main arena, police said.

Images from the scene showed people climbing over others.

At least 11 people were killed and 47 were injured in the incident, Karnataka state chief minister Siddaramaiah, who uses only one name, told reporters.

“At a time of celebration, this unfortunate event should not have happened. We are saddened by this. The fans that showed up were beyond our expectations,” he said.

One policeman carried an injured spectator to an ambulance, while people gathered around another lying seemingly unconscious on the ground. Visuals also showed some people receiving CPR.

Police started caning people at one gate, leading to more chaos, said Mithun Singh, a software engineer among the crowd.

Naseer Ahmed, political secretary for the Karnataka chief minister, told broadcaster NDTV the crowd became uncontrollable and authorities were unable to make proper arrangements.

The team had given away free passes for the event through its website but also warned that numbers would be limited.

Bengaluru metro stopped services near the stadium, where the ceremony continued despite the turmoil outside.

India is familiar with crowd accidents, mainly at religious events. At least 30 people died at the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in January as tens of millions gathered to dip in sacred waters.

Bengaluru were celebrating beating Punjab Kings in the T20 tournament’s final match in the 18th edition of the IPL, the world’s richest cricket league.

Reuters

Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru bag maiden IPL title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their talisman end a 17-season drought with win over Punjab
Sport
1 day ago

India-Pakistan hostility on show at Asian gathering as Europe bristles at US proposals

US defence secretary urges Europe to focus on its own security but some nations signal they will not be swayed
World
3 days ago

India and Pakistan’s drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

The two ‘appear to view drone strikes as a way to apply military pressure without immediately provoking large-scale escalation’, says one analyst
World
1 week ago

New Delhi station stampede death toll rises to 18

More than a dozen passengers caught in crush treated in hospital
World
3 months ago

Devout Hindus take holy dip a day after dozens died in stampede

Crowds throng the northern Indian city of Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage festival
World
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Scores killed as jihadists attack base, Russian ...
World / Africa
2.
Egypt ‘making progress but needs to widen its tax ...
World / Africa
3.
EU selects new critical material projects, ...
World / Europe
4.
Rwanda-backed militia in DRC executed civilians, ...
World / Africa
5.
Dutch government collapses as far-right leader ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

SAA wants to increase airline’s fleet and reach

National

Hedge funds pin hopes on Chinese robotaxis and Indian pharma

World

India-Pakistan hostility on show at Asian gathering as Europe bristles at US ...

World

India and Pakistan’s drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.