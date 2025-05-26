World / Asia

Iran rules out halting uranium enrichment to secure US nuke deal

President Donald Trump said at the weekend US negotiators had ‘very good’ talks with an Iranian delegation

26 May 2025 - 20:53
by Agency Staff
Members of the Iranian delegation leave the Omani embassy, where the fifth round of US-Iran talks took place, in Rome, Italy, May 23 2025. Picture: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Dubai — Iran will not consider temporarily suspending uranium enrichment to secure a nuclear deal with the US, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that no date had yet been set for a sixth round of talks with Washington.

The negotiations between Washington and Tehran aim to resolve a decades-long dispute over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and both sides have taken a tough stance in public over the issue of Iran’s uranium enrichment.

Asked about reports that Iran could freeze enrichment for three years to reach an agreement, spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told a press conference: “Iran will never accept that.”

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that US negotiators had “very good” talks with an Iranian delegation over the weekend.

Iran is waiting for further details from mediator Oman regarding the timing of the next round of talks, Baghaei said.

“If there is goodwill from the American side, we are also optimistic, but if talks are aimed at curbing Iran’s rights then talks will get nowhere,” he added.

The stakes are high for both sides.

Trump wants to curtail Tehran’s potential to produce a nuclear weapon that could trigger a regional nuclear arms race and perhaps threaten Israel.

Iran, for its part, maintains its nuclear programme is exclusively for civilian purposes and wants to be rid of devastating sanctions on its oil-based economy.

Reuters

US intel suggests Israel ready to strike Iranian nuclear facilities — CNN

Unconfirmed report contributes to rise in oil prices by more than 1% on concerns Israeli strike might upset Iranian flows
World
5 days ago

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses Trump of lying

Supreme leader repeats threats against Israel and accuses the US president of backing Gaza bombing
World
1 week ago

China concerned about Trump’s Golden Dome defence system

The concept could launch a new era of weapons in space
World
4 days ago

What will happen to Syria’s war debts after decades as a pariah?

As the new government attempts to rebuild Syria’s economy, the country’s large debt pile needs addressing
World
1 week ago
