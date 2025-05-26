Members of the Iranian delegation leave the Omani embassy, where the fifth round of US-Iran talks took place, in Rome, Italy, May 23 2025. Picture: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Dubai — Iran will not consider temporarily suspending uranium enrichment to secure a nuclear deal with the US, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that no date had yet been set for a sixth round of talks with Washington.
The negotiations between Washington and Tehran aim to resolve a decades-long dispute over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and both sides have taken a tough stance in public over the issue of Iran’s uranium enrichment.
Asked about reports that Iran could freeze enrichment for three years to reach an agreement, spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told a press conference: “Iran will never accept that.”
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that US negotiators had “very good” talks with an Iranian delegation over the weekend.
Iran is waiting for further details from mediator Oman regarding the timing of the next round of talks, Baghaei said.
“If there is goodwill from the American side, we are also optimistic, but if talks are aimed at curbing Iran’s rights then talks will get nowhere,” he added.
The stakes are high for both sides.
Trump wants to curtail Tehran’s potential to produce a nuclear weapon that could trigger a regional nuclear arms race and perhaps threaten Israel.
Iran, for its part, maintains its nuclear programme is exclusively for civilian purposes and wants to be rid of devastating sanctions on its oil-based economy.
Iran rules out halting uranium enrichment to secure US nuke deal
President Donald Trump said at the weekend US negotiators had ‘very good’ talks with an Iranian delegation
Dubai — Iran will not consider temporarily suspending uranium enrichment to secure a nuclear deal with the US, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that no date had yet been set for a sixth round of talks with Washington.
The negotiations between Washington and Tehran aim to resolve a decades-long dispute over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and both sides have taken a tough stance in public over the issue of Iran’s uranium enrichment.
Asked about reports that Iran could freeze enrichment for three years to reach an agreement, spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told a press conference: “Iran will never accept that.”
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that US negotiators had “very good” talks with an Iranian delegation over the weekend.
Iran is waiting for further details from mediator Oman regarding the timing of the next round of talks, Baghaei said.
“If there is goodwill from the American side, we are also optimistic, but if talks are aimed at curbing Iran’s rights then talks will get nowhere,” he added.
The stakes are high for both sides.
Trump wants to curtail Tehran’s potential to produce a nuclear weapon that could trigger a regional nuclear arms race and perhaps threaten Israel.
Iran, for its part, maintains its nuclear programme is exclusively for civilian purposes and wants to be rid of devastating sanctions on its oil-based economy.
Reuters
US intel suggests Israel ready to strike Iranian nuclear facilities — CNN
Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses Trump of lying
China concerned about Trump’s Golden Dome defence system
What will happen to Syria’s war debts after decades as a pariah?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Banned Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi wins top Cannes’ prize
Degradation of wetlands on the Iran/Iraq border a recipe for disaster
US intel suggests Israel ready to strike Iranian nuclear facilities — CNN
China concerned about Trump’s Golden Dome defence system
Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses Trump of lying
What will happen to Syria’s war debts after decades as a pariah?
French spy chief urged ban on conservative Romanians, says Telegram founder
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.