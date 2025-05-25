World / Asia

Macron arrives in Vietnam to start trade-focused trip to Southeast Asia

Macron’s visit comes as France and the EU aim to strengthen their commercial ties in Asia to offset Trump’s tariffs

25 May 2025 - 21:12
by Zhifan Liu, Elizabeth Pineau and Michel Rose
France's President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Noi Bai International Airport, marking the first trip to Vietnam by a French president in nearly a decade, in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 25 2025. Picture: CHALINEE THIRASUPA/REUTERS
Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he hoped to strike deals for France in areas such as defence, energy and tech innovation, as he arrived in Vietnam for the start of a roughly weeklong trip in Asia.

Macron arrived in Hanoi on Sunday, marking the first trip to Vietnam by a French president in nearly a decade.

After Vietnam, Macron will then go to Indonesia and finish up in Singapore, where he will speak at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s top defence conference.

Macron’s visit comes as France and the EU aim to strengthen their commercial ties in Asia to offset uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures.

“I am coming here to strengthen our ties in key areas — defence, innovation, the energy transition and cultural exchanges,” wrote Macron on X.

Macron will present France and Europe as defenders of international co-operation and rules-based trade, at a time when other world powers such as the US under Trump and China use more “coercive” or “predatory” methods.

“France is a reliable partner, one which believes in dialogue and co-operation,” Macron also wrote on X on Sunday.

Reuters

EU mulls response to Trump’s 50% tariff threat

European Commission remains ready to work in good faith, says EU trade chief
11 hours ago

World news in brief: Trump tariffs could hit German economy hard

And former Ukrainian politician shot dead in Spain
4 days ago

Fast-fashion giant Shein leases huge warehouse in duty-free Vietnam

China’s neighbour remains competitive as its shipments still enjoy duty-free treatment if worth $800 or below
1 week ago

US trade panel’s vote opens door to hefty tariffs on solar imports

Commerce department takes aim at shipments from Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam
5 days ago

UK aims to rebuild ties with EU in light of Trump’s trade turmoil

Economists say the reset with the UK’s biggest trading partner could have a larger effect on its sluggish economy than recent deals with India and ...
6 days ago
