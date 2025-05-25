Macron arrives in Vietnam to start trade-focused trip to Southeast Asia

France's President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Noi Bai International Airport, marking the first trip to Vietnam by a French president in nearly a decade, in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 25 2025. Picture: CHALINEE THIRASUPA/REUTERS
Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he hoped to strike deals for France in areas such as defence, energy and tech innovation, as he arrived in Vietnam for the start of a roughly weeklong trip in Asia.
Macron arrived in Hanoi on Sunday, marking the first trip to Vietnam by a French president in nearly a decade.
After Vietnam, Macron will then go to Indonesia and finish up in Singapore, where he will speak at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s top defence conference.
Macron’s visit comes as France and the EU aim to strengthen their commercial ties in Asia to offset uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures.
“I am coming here to strengthen our ties in key areas — defence, innovation, the energy transition and cultural exchanges,” wrote Macron on X.
Macron will present France and Europe as defenders of international co-operation and rules-based trade, at a time when other world powers such as the US under Trump and China use more “coercive” or “predatory” methods.
“France is a reliable partner, one which believes in dialogue and co-operation,” Macron also wrote on X on Sunday.
