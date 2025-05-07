World / Asia

China adds more gold to its coffers for sixth straight month

People’s Bank of China signals continued desire to reduce dependence on the dollar and US treasury bonds

07 May 2025 - 13:31
by Yukun Zhang and Polina Devitt
Beijing/London — China’s central bank added gold to its reserves in April for the sixth straight month, official data from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) showed on Wednesday.

Gold, traditionally seen as a refuge from political and economic uncertainty, scaled an all-time high of $3,500.05 an ounce last month, boosted by tariff war fears and strong demand in China and elsewhere.

Bullion is up 29% so far this year.

Despite high gold prices, China’s gold reserves rose to 73.77-million fine troy ounces at the end of April from 73.7-million ounces at the end of March.

Its gold reserves were valued at $243.59bn at the end of last month, up from $229.6bn at the end of March, the PBOC said.

“By continuing their accumulation of gold, the PBOC is signalling a continued desire to reduce their dependence on the dollar and US treasury bonds,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Officials at the PBOC have never publicly commented on what was driving its gold purchases. The gold market specialists often explain this buying with China’s desire to diversify its foreign currency reserves and that the PBOC’s appetite for gold supports domestic demand in the country.

Amid a trade war between the US and China, the world’s top two economies, gold has been trading on the Shanghai Gold Exchange at a price premium over the global benchmark, with major inflows into Chinese physically backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Demand for gold bars and coins in China surged 30% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025.

In 2024, the PBOC took a six-month pause after its 18-month-long gold purchasing spree before resuming the gold buying in November, when Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

Trump on Sunday said the US was meeting with many countries, including China, on trade deals, and his main priority with China was to secure a fair trade deal.

Reuters

STOCKWATCH: Record gold price frees up capital for SA’s major miners

The soaring gold price opens the door for more deal making activity and dividend hikes in the local mining sector
Companies
12 hours ago

US-China trade talks cast a shadow over gold

Optimism over potential US-China trade talks weakened demand for safe-haven assets
Markets
9 hours ago

Gold experts bullish about bullion

The World Gold Council anticipates mine output will remain strong for the remainder of the year, following higher demand in the first quarter of ...
Business
3 days ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Rising gold price sends a warning to the US

Combined with unusual levels of US Treasury market volatility, the dollar faces a combination of risk factors unseen for decades
Opinion
2 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Trump trade war goes gold

Gold bugs may be eyeing glittery dividends, but it could be better to take cover in well-fortified faithfuls
Opinion
1 week ago

SIMON BROWN: It’s not too late to catch the gold run

Gold buying trend is driven by inflation, uncertainty and central bank buying
Money & Investing
1 week ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Is there more to come for gold?

It does seem reasonable to expect that the shoot-from-the-hip economic policies blustering out of the US will just keep coming
Investors Monthly
1 week ago
