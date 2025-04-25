World / Asia

China accuses US of ‘misleading the public’ about trade talks

The US and China are not engaged in talks on the tariff issue, China’s foreign ministry says

25 April 2025 - 12:19
by Laurie Chen
A Chinese national flag flies as people walk on a pedestrian bridge at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China. Picture: REUTERS/GO NAKAMURA
Beijing — China’s foreign ministry urged Washington on Friday to stop “misleading the public” on bilateral tariff negotiations, and said it was not familiar with reports on whether Beijing was planning to exempt tariffs on some US imports.

“The US and China are not engaged in consultations or talks on the tariff issue,” Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the ministry, said at a media briefing.

US President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that trade talks between the two countries were under way, after both China’s foreign ministry and commerce ministry denied such negotiations.

Guo also said he was not familiar with the specifics of whether China was planning tariff exemptions on some US imports.

The back-and-forth remarks by Beijing and Washington added further confusion as to when and whether the world’s two largest economies would start talks on high levies on each others’ goods.

Multiple rounds of tariff hikes and retaliative measures have raised US tariffs on Chinese goods to 145% and China’s on US imports to 125%, upending the operations of many businesses on both sides.

The Trump administration had said it would look at lowering tariffs on some imported Chinese goods, pending talks with Beijing, Reuters reported, whereas China said the US should cancel all “unilateral” tariffs if it wanted to solve the trade issue.

On Friday, China’s top policymakers convened a meeting where they highlighted the need to support businesses and workers amid rising “external shocks.”

Tit-for-tat tariffs that began with Trump’s announcement of hefty import levies on April 2 had threatened to stall trade between the world’s two biggest economies and sparked fears of a slowdown in global growth.

This week, the US shifted its tone and said the situation was unsustainable, and China was considering exempting some US imports from its 125% tariffs in the biggest sign yet of Beijing’s concerns about the economic fallout.

The moves were the latest signs that the world’s two largest economies were prepared to rein in their trade war.

Reuters

