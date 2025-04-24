Kenya’s Ruto visits China amid ‘turbulent international situation’

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto attend a welcome ceremony in Beijing, China, April 24 2025. Picture: IORI SAGISAWA/REUTERS
Beijing — China and Kenya announced they had upgraded ties to a “new level” on Thursday during a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing, as they both pledged to create an “all-weather” China-Africa community.
In a joint China-Kenya statement, both leaders said they were “committed to injecting more stability into the world with the certainty of China-Africa solidarity and co-operation”.
This would provide a backbone to safeguard the “common interests of developing countries”, it said, and defend the multilateral system, via “inclusive economic globalisation”.
The decision to upgrade China-Kenya relations was made “in the face of a turbulent international situation”, the Chinese president was quoted as saying in a separate media pool report.
Africa is a key focus of Xi’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative, launched in 2013 to extend China’s geopolitical and economic influence through global infrastructure development.
Kenya has been a key BRI recipient, and Nairobi has taken a raft of loans from China to finance infrastructure construction projects that have made China the East African nation’s biggest bilateral lender.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Kenyan President William Ruto at the Great Hall of The People in Beijing, China, April 24 2025. Picture: KYODO NEWS/IOI SAGISAWA
Among new projects announced by the Kenyan presidency on Thursday, China will invest in the extension of a standard gauge railway to the border with Uganda. Completion of the line has stalled since 2019 due to lack of funds.
China will also invest in the expansion of a major highway linking the capital Nairobi with the Rift Valley city of Nakuru, through a public-private partnership model, it said.
Ruto’s office did not provide details on the deals, but previous Kenyan government estimates have put their value in the billions of dollars each.
Xi and Ruto signed 20 documents together on Thursday, according to a media pool report. These included agreements on science and technology co-operation, vocational education, water resources, e-commerce, intelligent transport systems and the railway sector.
Kenya has been struggling with a heavy debt load and the accompanying cost of servicing it.
Ruto, who took office in September 2022, has promised that his government will not default on its external debt, pledging to cut waste and boost revenue to tackle the challenge.
It is Ruto’s first state visit to China as president of Kenya.
Ruto and Xi’s joint statement said both countries would continue to uphold the World Trade Organisation’s values and basic principles and “resolutely oppose new hegemonic tactics such as illegal unilateral sanctions, ‘decoupling and chain breaking’ tariff barriers and technological blockades”.
The two sides said they would deepen peace and security exchanges by strengthening co-operation in personnel training, the military industry, counter-terrorism, joint exercises and training.
Chinese companies can co-operate with Kenya in building a local medical and health industry according to Kenya’s needs, the statement said.
Both sides are also willing to rely on major projects such as the Mombasa-Nairobi railway to enhance infrastructure construction and connectivity within Africa.
The opening of direct flights between Beijing and Nairobi was also being “actively explored”, it said.
Kenya’s Ruto visits China amid ‘turbulent international situation’
Xi and Ruto pledge to uphold WTO values against ‘hegemonic tactics’ such as tariffs and sanctions
Beijing — China and Kenya announced they had upgraded ties to a “new level” on Thursday during a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing, as they both pledged to create an “all-weather” China-Africa community.
In a joint China-Kenya statement, both leaders said they were “committed to injecting more stability into the world with the certainty of China-Africa solidarity and co-operation”.
This would provide a backbone to safeguard the “common interests of developing countries”, it said, and defend the multilateral system, via “inclusive economic globalisation”.
The decision to upgrade China-Kenya relations was made “in the face of a turbulent international situation”, the Chinese president was quoted as saying in a separate media pool report.
Africa is a key focus of Xi’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative, launched in 2013 to extend China’s geopolitical and economic influence through global infrastructure development.
Kenya has been a key BRI recipient, and Nairobi has taken a raft of loans from China to finance infrastructure construction projects that have made China the East African nation’s biggest bilateral lender.
Among new projects announced by the Kenyan presidency on Thursday, China will invest in the extension of a standard gauge railway to the border with Uganda. Completion of the line has stalled since 2019 due to lack of funds.
China will also invest in the expansion of a major highway linking the capital Nairobi with the Rift Valley city of Nakuru, through a public-private partnership model, it said.
Ruto’s office did not provide details on the deals, but previous Kenyan government estimates have put their value in the billions of dollars each.
Xi and Ruto signed 20 documents together on Thursday, according to a media pool report. These included agreements on science and technology co-operation, vocational education, water resources, e-commerce, intelligent transport systems and the railway sector.
Kenya has been struggling with a heavy debt load and the accompanying cost of servicing it.
Ruto, who took office in September 2022, has promised that his government will not default on its external debt, pledging to cut waste and boost revenue to tackle the challenge.
It is Ruto’s first state visit to China as president of Kenya.
Ruto and Xi’s joint statement said both countries would continue to uphold the World Trade Organisation’s values and basic principles and “resolutely oppose new hegemonic tactics such as illegal unilateral sanctions, ‘decoupling and chain breaking’ tariff barriers and technological blockades”.
The two sides said they would deepen peace and security exchanges by strengthening co-operation in personnel training, the military industry, counter-terrorism, joint exercises and training.
Chinese companies can co-operate with Kenya in building a local medical and health industry according to Kenya’s needs, the statement said.
Both sides are also willing to rely on major projects such as the Mombasa-Nairobi railway to enhance infrastructure construction and connectivity within Africa.
The opening of direct flights between Beijing and Nairobi was also being “actively explored”, it said.
Reuters
GUGU LOURIE: Ditch BEE red tape to boost jobs and growth
Nigeria woos investors in Stellenbosch as it eyes $1-trillion GDP
SA citrus exports at risk of being squeezed by Trump’s sweeping tariffs
Steenhuisen says US aid cuts ‘a wake-up call’ to improve countries’ food security
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA will fail in shunning US trade and rerouting exports to ...
LUCKY MATHEBULA: The C-suite is an instrument of foreign policy
China-US trade could plunge by 80% this year, WTO warns
LUNGILE MASHELE: Africa must aim for energy self-sufficiency in trade war
JUN KAJEE: Could Brics Pay be ANC’s US sanctions lifeline?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.