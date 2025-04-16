World / Asia

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: A closer look at China’s first-quarter GDP

Business Day TV speaks to Tian Pan, head of product at Prescient China

16 April 2025 - 19:12
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China’s first-quarter economic growth beat expectations, coming in at 5.4%. To unpack what this means, Business Day TV spoke to Tian Pan, head of product at Prescient China.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mali officials lock Barrick Gold’s office over ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump threatens to pull Harvard’s tax exempt ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump signals more tariff exemptions for carmakers
World / Americas
4.
Harvard faces funding freeze after rejecting ...
World / Americas
5.
Jordan foils plot tied to Muslim Brotherhood group
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.