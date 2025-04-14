Iranian foreign minister heading to Russia before next US talks

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SAYED HASSAN
Dubai — Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will visit ally Russia this week for talks before a second round of Iran-US negotiations, a spokesperson said, during a diplomatic build-up to resolve Tehran’s nuclear dispute with the West.
Iran and the US held indirect talks via a mediator last week in Oman and are to reconvene this week in a dialogue over Tehran’s escalating nuclear programme, with President Donald Trump threatening military action if there is no deal.
Western powers accuse Tehran of seeking nuclear weapons, but Iran says its programme is for civilian purposes only.
Russia, where Araghchi will travel on a pre-planned visit, has supported Tehran in nuclear negotiations with the West and was a signatory to a 2015 pact that Trump quit during his first term.
Two Iranian officials told Reuters they said Trump’s latest approach would follow a pattern of threats followed by retreat, akin to his handling of Greenland, Gaza and tariffs.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Araghchi would be in Russia before the next Oman-mediated talks due to be held on Saturday at a yet to be disclosed location.
An Iranian insider close to the government said the US wants Rome, while Iran prefers Geneva. Talks would remain indirect, Baghaei said, given the “domineering” and threatening approach of the US.
On Saturday, each delegation had its separate room and exchanged messages via Oman’s foreign minister, Tehran said.
Some Iranian officials believe Trump’s business background could make him more receptive to a deal if it includes economic incentives such as a potential purchase of US-made planes or unlocking of Iran’s economy for US investors.
Iran’s currency has gained 16% since Iran-US talks were announced.
In further diplomatic movement about the issue, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran on Wednesday.
